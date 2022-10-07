Read full article on original website
Related
Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC
During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
Daily Beast
MAGA Guv Candidate’s Abortion Stance Gets Even Wackier
Arizona gubernatorial candidate and MAGA hardliner Kari Lake claimed in an interview aired Sunday that “true choice” means the option for a woman to keep her baby or put it up for adoption. Along the way, she awkwardly tried to reconcile her own recent hardline stance on banning abortion with an electorate that pulled the lever for Joe Biden two years ago.
Daily Beast
Biden Thinks Putin Is Bluffing, but Is Still Alarmed at Nuclear Bluster
President Joe Biden doesn’t believe that Russia will resort to using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, he said in an interview on Tuesday, but the possibility of “a horrible outcome” in the war has prompted the Pentagon to game out the U.S. response to their use. “I don’t...
Trump news – live: DoJ asks Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to refrain from intervening in an ongoing dispute between the government and former president Donald Trump over classified documents found during the 8 August search of his Mar-a-Lago property.In a brief filed with the high court on Tuesday, the US Solicitor General said Justice Clarence Thomas — the justice responsible for reviewing 11th Circuit Court of Appeals decisions — should keep in place a three-judge panel’s order allowing the government to block “highly sensitive” documents from a special master and use them to further the criminal probe into the twice-impeached...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Beast
Sen. Tommy Tuberville Goes on Racist Rant Over ‘Reparations’
Saturday’s Donald Trump rally in Nevada naturally featured some extremist comments, chief among them a false—and racist—tirade from Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), who claimed that Democrats are in favor of “reparations” because they are “pro-crime.” Tuberville’s speech also called for an end to food stamps, education reform, and closing the border. “No, they’re not soft on crime, they’re pro-crime. They want crime!” Tuberville said to the fringe crowd. “They want reparations because they think the people who do the crime are owed that. Bullshit!” The remarks at an event intended to promote Stop the Steal loons like Adam Laxalt, a Senate candidate, drew the ire of an army of critics on social media. Among them was MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough, who likened the Alabama senator’s comments to the rhetoric of segregationist figures like George Wallace and Lester Maddox.
Daily Beast
Jeb Bush Fires Back at Trump’s Call to Probe His Dead Father
2016 Republican presidential hopeful and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush fired back at Donald Trump’s calls to investigate his late father, former President George H.W. Bush. At a rally Sunday evening in Arizona, Trump claimed that George H.W. Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant.” “They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that, it was quite secure,” Trump added. Late Sunday, the younger of the Bush brothers responded. “I am so confused,” Jeb Bush tweeted. “My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7-10 split. What the heck is up with you?” he continued, referencing a bowling outcome where the player has left two pins while eyeing a spare. Dating back to the 2016 campaign, Trump frequently attacked Jeb Bush for being “low energy.”
Daily Beast
Tulsi Gabbard Announces She’s No Longer a Democrat
Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday announced that she’s no longer a Democrat in a video savaging the party and its leaders. “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism,” Gabbard said in a video posted on Twitter. The former Democratic House Representative—who ran against Joe Biden for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination—also attacked her former colleagues for, in her view, being “hostile” to people of faith, demonizing the police, believing in open borders, and “above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.” “I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party,” Gabbard added. “If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.”
Daily Beast
Donald Trump Brags Jan. 6 Was His Biggest Crowd Ever
Former President Donald Trump couldn’t resist boasting about the crowd size he attracted to Washington, D.C., on Jan 6 during his Saturday evening rally in Minden, Nevada. “These corrupt people,” Trump said, referring to the media, “will never take a camera and turn it around and show them how many people are here. They never do it. They’re corrupt.” Shortly thereafter, Trump proudly reminisced about Jan 6. “You know the biggest crowd I have ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that. It was the biggest. And they were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.” “It was the biggest crowd, I believe, I have ever spoken to,” he concluded. On Friday afternoon, a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., attracted a measly 27 attendees. So far, over 300 individuals have pleaded guilty in connection to the Capitol riot. But Trump has floated pardoning them all if he wins back the White House come 2024.
RELATED PEOPLE
John Bolton says the US needs to make it clear that Putin is 'signing a suicide note' if he uses nuclear weapons
Bolton said it was possible for the US to reach Putin and kill him, referencing Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US air strike.
Daily Beast
John Fetterman Stumbles, ‘Stutters’ During First in-Person Interview Since Stroke
With weeks to go before the election, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and Democratic Senate nominee, John Fetterman, is still struggling with the effects of a May stroke. In his first in-person interview, which aired Tuesday night, Fetterman required the use of closed captioning. The Democrat is “still suffering from auditory...
Putin's new Ukraine war commander has a history of brutality
After a number of setbacks on the battlefield, Gen. Sergei Surovikin will command Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He commanded Russian bombing of Syria.
Comments / 0