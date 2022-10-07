Read full article on original website
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prisonThe LanternHillsboro, OH
Golden Corral has reopened in ChillicotheJake WellsChillicothe, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel Maven
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenChillicothe, OH
The 60th Farm Science Review to showcase the newest technology in agricultureThe LanternLondon, OH
Record-Herald
Cemetery tour set for this Saturday
The fourth-annual Washington Cemetery Tour will be held on Sat., Oct. 15. Beth McCane, lifestyle specialist with Carriage Court of Washington Court House, recently spoke with the Record-Herald about the event. “This is not a scary event and is very kid-friendly,” she said. “I think a lot of people in...
Record-Herald
Trick-or-Treat Shop Hop ‘a great success’
Main Street Fayette’s Downtown Trick-Or-Treat Shop Hop on Saturday was a success. This event is one of the many that MSF has planned for the community. Mckenna Brown, MSF president/director, was extremely pleased with the turnout for the event in downtown Washington Court House. “This event was a great success and the community turnout was phenomenal,” she said.
Record-Herald
Adena Health adds five new providers
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of five health care providers across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians and advanced practice providers are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region. Adena is pleased to...
Record-Herald
Prevention Coalition holds annual youth leadership conference
On Sept. 24 and 25, the annual Youth Leadership Conference took place at the Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center. This conference is sponsored by the Fayette County Prevention Coalition through grant funding. Local youth work on substance use prevention education and learn ways to take prevention into their community....
Record-Herald
‘This will change our world’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
Record-Herald
The long road steering Honda into Fayette Co.
It is not by luck or accident that Honda announced it will be building a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio. And, it’s not by luck or accident that the county will be getting the 2,200 well-paying jobs that come with the new facility. It is because of almost two decades of hard work, planning, determination, and foresight.
Record-Herald
Fayette Co. Retired Teachers install new officers
Fayette County Retired Teachers met recently with great attendance and great joy at gathering together to visit, share a wonderful Grace United Methodist lunch and attend an informative meeting. Outgoing president Karen Bernard introduced Karen Butt, who spoke about ORTA happenings. Members were encouraged to invite non-member retired teachers to...
Record-Herald
Lady Panthers outlast Waverly on senior night, 3-2
The Lady Panthers of Miami Trace hosted the visiting Waverly Tigers on Monday for their senior night game and festivities. In what was a very physical and intense game with several stoppages for injuries throughout the game for both teams, Miami Trace prevailed, 3-2. Senior Jana Griffith got the scoring...
Record-Herald
Record-Herald
C.J. Stroud throws for 6 touchdowns
EAST LANSING, Mich. – It took just a few minutes, a few minutes in which Ohio State showed it was going to dominate its 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday and a few minutes in which it sent much of the crowd at Spartans Stadium home early. A...
