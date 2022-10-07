We’ve been without a new Marvel movie in cinemas since July, but the drought is about to be ended by perhaps the most anticipated MCU cinematic event of the year. The hype for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is real thanks to the sheer power of the two trailers we’ve seen of the much-anticipated sequel already. One of the big questions that’s driving the excitement is the mystery of who the next Black Panther actually is, but this latest teaser goes further than ever before in revealing the potential answer.

MOVIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO