Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Earthmover to bring petascale data tools to climate tech with $1.7M pre-seed
“Joe and I were both thinking at the time, ‘We wanted to be part of something with that level of intensity and urgency around climate change.’”. Abernathey and Hamman met while working on open-source projects, including Pangeo and Xarray, both of which gave them a taste of where the field was heading. Abernathey, who is an associate professor of Earth and environmental sciences at Columbia University, said he saw his lab’s work on tools having a greater impact than the results of their research projects.
TechCrunch
Funding in Indian startups shrinks by more than half
Indian startups raised $3 billion in the quarter that ended in September, down 57% from the previous quarter and 80% year-over-year, market intelligence platform Tracxn said in a report Tuesday. The figures are remarkable for many reasons, the most obvious being that startups are finding it difficult to raise capital at a time when most top tier funds in India — Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India — have raised record large funds this year.
TechCrunch
Matrix Partners, long an investor in software infrastructure, has some questions about web3
Eight hundred million dollars is a lot of capital for the firm, which, like Benchmark, has been consistent over the years about maintaining comparatively smaller funds, even while many other venture firms have doubled, tripled — even quintupled — their assets under management. (Like Benchmark, Matrix raised a $1 billion fund once during the dot-com era; it wound up returning half of it to its investors when the market imploded.)
TechCrunch
Meilisearch lands $15M investment to grow its ‘search-as-a-service’ business
“For three years, we have created a product that brings a lot of value to developers, which has allowed us to form a strong community,” De Quelen said via email. “The new money is to focus on the development of Meilisearch Cloud, our fully managed offering of Meilisearch instances. We will also continue to invest in our open source offering by releasing an ‘enterprise-ready’ version of Meilisearch by the beginning of 2023.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Nigerian data and intelligence company Stears raises $3.3M, backed by Mac VC and Serena Ventures
Five years on, this startup, Stears, is announcing a $3.3 million seed round led by MaC Venture Capital. Serena Ventures, Omidyar Group’s Luminate Fund, Melo 7 Tech Partners and Cascador (Empowering Economic Growth Foundation) participated. This news is coming two years after Stears raised $650,000 in pre-seed funding. Last month, it was one of the 60 startups to get accepted into the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund 2022 cohort, which included some non-dilutive funding.
TechCrunch
Dragonfly GP talks web3’s current and future state at TC Sessions: Crypto
When to place your bets is a delicate balance in any tech sector, never mind one as rambunctious as crypto. That’s one reason why we’re stoked that Tom Schmidt, a general partner at Dragonfly, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami. We...
TechCrunch
‘Last year was the party. This year is the hangover.’
Mark Goldberg has been a partner at Index Ventures since 2015, investing in — and sitting on the boards of — financial services companies such as Plaid, Persona, Lithic, Cocoon and Pilot. Currently the firm’s fintech lead, Goldberg has plenty of thoughts about what’s on the horizon for startups operating in the space today.
TechCrunch
Meta and news outlet’s spar deepens India’s trust deficit
That’s one of the factors that makes Indian news outlet The Wire’s reporting this week on Instagram and Meta’s responses remarkable. Lawmakers and newsrooms in the U.S. and India are closely watching one of the strangest episodes of a newsroom and its subject publicly disputing — and doubling down on their claims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
How to go from popular to profitable during a downturn
The ongoing market uncertainty is a particularly loud wake-up call for founders pursuing product-led growth. The go-to-market motion pioneered by the likes of Slack and Dropbox revolutionized how teams adopt and purchase software. However, even the best PLG products don’t propel their own viral popularity forever, and all companies eventually face a similar challenge: To keep growing, sales teams must be hired and a pipeline must be built.
TechCrunch
Alchemy, Ava Labs and BlockFi break down funding in a bear market at TC Sessions: Crypto
This timely topic is why we’re thrilled that industry veterans Flori Marquez, founder and COO at BlockFi; Nikil Viswanathan, co-founder and CEO at Alchemy; and John Wu, president of Ava Labs, will join us onstage for a panel discussion called “Fundraising in Crypto Winter” at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami.
TechCrunch
More micromobility layoffs, digging into the Mobileye S-1 and a Rivian recall
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Welp, this week delivered a firehose of news. Shall we jump in?. Reminder: I will be in San Francisco for TechCrunch Disrupt. Woohoo! I...
TechCrunch
Social commerce startup Elenas secures $20M to help more LatAm women sell online
Founder and CEO Zach Oschin started the Colombia-based social commerce company in 2018 (and participated in our Latin American Startup Battlefield that year) to move the traditional independent sales process online. Here’s how it works: Entrepreneurs can browse a portfolio of hundreds of thousands of wholesale products in areas like...
TechCrunch
SettleMint lands €16M to beef up its web3 low-code platform and enter Japan
“Less than 1% of developers in Europe have any experience in web3,” observes SettleMint’s co-founder and CEO Matthew Van Niekerk. People learning Solidity from scratch could take anywhere from three to 18 months to hone their skills in the Ethereum programming language, he tells TechCrunch in an interview.
TechCrunch
Stellantis says circular economy business unit will rake in revenue of €2B by 2030
The parent company to brands like Jeep, Dodge, Maserati and Peugeot estimates that the new unit will bring in more than €2 billion in revenue by 2030 and drive the company’s carbon net-zero target by 2038. The move comes nearly five months after Stellantis pleaded guilty to concealing...
TechCrunch
Foodology’s cloud kitchen concept gains foothold across Latin America
One of those was Foodology, a Colombia-based cloud kitchen and virtual restaurant company, co-founded by Daniela Izquierdo and Juan Guillermo Azuero in 2019. Unlike other kitchen groups that bring in existing restaurants, Foodology specializes in creating brands from scratch, then operating and scaling them quickly to profitability. They do this by collecting data on geography and what consumers like and then creating original dishes with delivery.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Growth hacking real talk, RPA market slowdown, AI and IP
Finding new ways to get people into a sales funnel isn’t like using a pair of sunglasses for a phone kickstand or reusing an old ketchup bottle to make splatter-free pancakes. In reality, growth hacking consists of testing new ideas on an ongoing basis. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only...
TechCrunch
Fidu wants to be a full-stack solution for LatAm private schools
Fidu wants to build a new operating system for LatAm schools, so that institutions can digitally manage everything from finances to schoolwide announcements. The company, co-founded by Giménez, Caterina Carreño and Ariel Manduca, announced today that it has raised $5 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners, NFX, Imaginable Futures and Broom Ventures. It also landed money from regional founders including Rappi’s Felipe Villamarin and Andres Bilbao, Auth0’s Matias Woloski, Despegar’s Roby Souviron and Frubana’s Fabian Gomez.
TechCrunch
Factorial adds $120M and doubles valuation to $1B to build enterprise-quality HR for SMBs
The Barcelona startup has raised $120 million, a Series C that is not only one of the biggest for Spain, but one of the biggest currently coming out of Europe. Led by Atomico, the round also included GIC as well as past investors Tiger Global, CRV, K-Fund and Creandum. This all-equity round is notable not just for its size, but for the price tag it confers on the startup: Factorial is now valued at $1 billion, double its valuation a year ago when it raised $80 million.
TechCrunch
Quantori is building an app development platform focused on life sciences
The startup is attempting to position itself as being uniquely prepared to work with this market, and today it announced a $15 million seed investment on a post-money valuation of $100 million. It certainly makes some bold claims, saying, “Quantori’s data engineering and data science platform for drug discovery and...
TechCrunch
Solestial promises solar panels in space for a tenth of the cost and lines up $10M seed
The company, formerly known as Regher Solar, has its roots in years of academic research at Arizona State University into the possibility of achieving the performance of space-grade cells with the materials and methods used for terrestrial solar panels. When TechCrunch last spoke to Solestial, it was at the prototype...
Comments / 0