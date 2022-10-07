Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Custer Co Plains, Hermosa Foot Hills, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Parts of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Jackson, Rapid City, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area, Jackson County and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Beadle, Brule, Clay, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, McCook by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Beadle; Brule; Clay; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Sanborn; Turner; Union RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND PARTS OF AND NORTHWEST IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Lyon, Sioux, O`Brien, Clay, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury and Ida. In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota. In South Dakota, Beadle, Kingsbury, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Lake, Brule, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner, Lincoln, Clay and Union. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Aurora, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Gregory by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Gregory, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme and Yankton. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; McCook; Miner; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Corson, Day, Dewey, Edmunds by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Corson; Day; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of strong and gusty winds, low humidity, and cured fine fuels could result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of central and north central South Dakota.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Day; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
