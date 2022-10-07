Effective: 2022-10-11 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine; South Aitkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Aitkin, northern Pine and southwestern Carlton Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of McGrath, or 17 miles east of Mille Lacs Lake, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Aitkin, northern Pine and southwestern Carlton Counties, including the following locations... Lawler, Dads Corner, Arthyde, Ronald, Rice Lake Wildlife Refuge and Glen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

AITKIN COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO