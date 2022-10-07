Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Louis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. LOUIS COUNTY At 846 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Buyck, or 20 miles northwest of Lake Vermilion, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Buyck around 850 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crane Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine, South Aitkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine; South Aitkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Aitkin, northern Pine and southwestern Carlton Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of McGrath, or 17 miles east of Mille Lacs Lake, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Aitkin, northern Pine and southwestern Carlton Counties, including the following locations... Lawler, Dads Corner, Arthyde, Ronald, Rice Lake Wildlife Refuge and Glen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Day; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
