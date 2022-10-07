Effective: 2022-10-11 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Northern Aitkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern St. Louis and northwestern Carlton Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1009 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Cromwell, or 17 miles east of Big Sandy Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Floodwood around 1020 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Brookston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

AITKIN COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO