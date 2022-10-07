Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: North St. Louis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Louis County through 845 PM CDT At 825 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gheen, or 18 miles west of Lake Vermilion, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern St. Louis County, including the following locations... Greaney and Linden Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Northern Aitkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Northern Aitkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern St. Louis and northwestern Carlton Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1009 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Cromwell, or 17 miles east of Big Sandy Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Floodwood around 1020 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Brookston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 837 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Orr, or 18 miles northwest of Lake Vermilion, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...A trained weather spotter reported golfball size hail near Gheen at 8:35 PM. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Buyck around 850 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crane Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Day; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
