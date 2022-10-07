Hunter Biden Attempts To Skip Child Support Payments As Feds Close In On Financial Fraud & Illegal Purchases

mega

Hunter Biden might finally be busted. Federal agents believe they have enough evidence to charge the 52-year-old for his repetitive tax fraud and illegal hand gun purchases.

According to records obtained by a news publication on Thursday, October 6, the investigation — led by Delaware U.S. attorney David Weiss — has neared its end, with Biden’s faulty fate teetering on the side of victory for the feds .

As the federal tax probe continued to investigate his past, President Joe Biden 's troubled son dug an even deeper hole when he attempted to skip out on child support payments for his daughter Navy — whom he shares with former stripper Lunden Roberts , 31.

Although he has never met the four-year-old and initially denied ever even having sex with Roberts in the first place, a DNA test proved his paternity and has forced Biden to aid her financially ever since.

As OK! previously reported , Biden demanded his child support payments were adjusted after "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income."

His requests were quickly ignored, as an insider dished Roberts would never let that happen.

"If he thinks Lunden is just going to acquiesce to any claim of dire circumstances he needs to think again ," spilled the source. "Not being part of your child's life is one thing — not that Lunden would ever want that — but not supporting her financially as he should is quite another."

The father-of-five's lawyer, Brent Langdon , challenged for potential adjustments "to establish an amount of child support that complies with the current guidelines and circumstances," after Arkansas changed its child support guidelines in 2020.

"Ultimately, this is going to require us to look deeply, more deeply, into Hunter's finances ," Roberts' lawyer, Clint Lancaster , stated back in September after Biden's initial request for revision, while adding a vow to drag Biden to Roberts and Navy's home state of Arkansas for a full deposition.

Radar reported news of federal agents closing in on Biden's criminal case.