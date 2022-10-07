ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bravo Relationships Most Likely To Last

By Allisun
 4 days ago
We’ve all heard of the Housewives curse when it comes to marriages, but being unlucky in love certainly isn’t uncommon on Bravo shows across the board. But sometimes I wonder who will actually make it when it comes to being #couplegoals.

It’s now time to speculate on what happy couple who found love on Bravo, have what it takes to reach their happily ever after.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker / The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker met while filming Real Housewives of Atlanta . Todd was a producer during Season 4 of RHOA in 2011. They began dating and much of their courtship played out on-camera. Kandi and Todd got engaged in January 2013 and Bravo gifted them with a spinoff, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi’s Wedding . Kandi and Todd have been married for 8 years, have birthed 2 babies, and have 2 adult daughters. I think it’s safe to say they’re in it to win it.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval / Vanderpump Rules

Being on Vanderpump Rules is probably the last thing you want to do if your goal is to maintain a healthy relationship. Fans have watched couples go full scorched earth in one episode. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix didn’t have an easy beginning to their journey, but they are a pretty good example of what “loyalty” means. After Tom’s ex Kristen Doute pulled every possible stunt, including shipping a woman from Miami to throw in Tom and Ariana’s face, they stood together united. When friendships were getting fractured and the core group dissolved, Tom and Ariana held their ground. And now that most pre-existing relationships on VPR are nothing but a memory, Tom and Ariana are living the good life with cool furniture in a house they can afford. I’m rooting for these two.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke / Summer House

Summer House is a hot mess, this is a fact. But Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke might have stumbled on something pretty cool. These two have been through some hard times both personally and professionally, and a lot of it has been on camera. Lindsay and Carl briefly dated in Season 4 and it didn’t work out – but several years have gone by. Carl is now sober. Lindsay is more centered. After romantically getting back together after the last season filmed, Lindsay and Carl are engaged to be married as of August 27, 2022. At the risk of sounding overly optimistic, it would be great if they had a happy ending.

Josh Altman and Heather Altman / Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles didn’t just give us good real estate, it gave us brokers. Brokers with a lot of personality. Josh Altman was a former college football player doing the bachelor thing and selling multi-million dollar houses on television. Heather Bilyeu showed up in Season 4 as Madison Hildebrand’s assistant. When Heather and Josh met, you could definitely tell something happened and it was kind of sweet that they have really good documentation of their first moments. While Josh and Heather’s relationship originally caused drama (for Madison), they endured and eventually married in Aspen, Colorado in April 2016. Josh and Heather currently have two kids and they’ll probably be together forever.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann / The Real Housewives of Atlanta

I know Kim Zolciak-Biermann isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. But she was popular enough to get a longterm spinoff once she fell in love with someone who wasn’t already married. During Real Housewives of Atlanta filming, at a completely random event, Kim found the man that will most likely put up with her for the rest of her life. In May 2010 Kim went to support Shereé Whitfield for a charity event called Dancing with Atlanta Stars. Kim spied Kroy Biermann’s ass with her little eye and basically the rest was history. She asked, believed, and then received this man into her life. On November 11, 2011 Kim and Kroy got married, Kim gave birth to four kids, and most of this played out on Kim’s new show, Don’t Be Tardy . The show has since been cancelled but no way will Kim ever let Kroy go, he knows how to take care of wigs now – he’s a keeper for sure.

[Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

