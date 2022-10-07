‘Amsterdam’ Star Matthias Schoenaerts Joins Kate Winslet in HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace’

Filip Van Roe © Reporters

Matthias Schoenaerts will star opposite Kate Winslet in the upcoming HBO limited series “The Palace,” Variety has learned.

The series was picked up at HBO in July. Per the official logline, it “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.” Exact character details are being kept under wraps.

Schoenaerts can currently be seen in the David O. Russell film “Amsterdam” in the role of Detective Lem Getweiler. Up next, he will be seen in the Canal+/Sky series “Django” and the feature “The Way of the Wind” from Terrence Malick. He also recently wrapped filming on the Netflix film “The Old Guard 2.” His past credits include films like “Rust and Bone,” “The Danish Girl,” and “Far from the Madding Crowd.”

He is repped by CAA and Rosalie Cimino at UBBA

Will Tracy serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “The Palace.” Stephen Frears will direct and executive produce, with Winslet executive producing in addition to starring. Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward also executive produce, with Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe also writing for the series.

“The Palace” will be the fourth HBO limited series with Winslet in the lead role. It was announced in June that Winslet is also attached to star in the HBO limited series “The Trust,” based on the novel of the same name by Hernan Diaz. Prior to that, she starred in the HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” for which she won the Emmy Award for best actress in a limited series. She had previously won in the same category in 2011 for the HBO limited series “Mildred Pierce.”