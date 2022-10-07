ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sedona Women Present “What’s Going on With Culture in Sedona”

Sedona News – Imagine world class music, exciting film premieres, nationally acclaimed art events and vibrant live theater…all within a few steps from home. These are only some of the stimulating cultural experiences available right here in Sedona. Learn more when The Sedona Women (“TSW”) present “ What’s Going on With Culture in Sedona” on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Creative Life Center. TSW’s October’s program, highlighting some of Sedona’s most exciting and diverse cultural experiences, comes at a perfect time for planning seasonal activities.

Sedona offers many innovative cultural opportunities rivaling those of larger metropolitan areas. Five prominent local leaders representing a “who’s who” of Sedona culture will headline the panel at this informative and enriching TSW event.

Julie Richard – CEO of the
Sedona Arts Center

Julie Richard, CEO of the Sedona Arts Center (“SAC”) and a TSW member, will give insight into the history and the future direction of SAC. With 100’s of artists of every medium calling Sedona home, the region has become an arts and culture destination. Founded in 1958, SAC continues to contribute to the Northern Arizona cultural scene with high-quality programming consistent with their mission…to connect, enrich, educate, and lead through the inspiring power of the arts and creative discovery.

Also presenting will be Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival, Mary D. Fisher Theatre and the new Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. He will discuss upcoming events showcasing some of the world’s best independent films. In addition, Schweiss will preview the annual Sedona International Film Festival which takes place every February. He has taken this acclaimed festival from a 3-day event to a 9-day festival during his eighteen-year tenure.

Patrick Schweiss – Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival
Brynn Unger – President of the Board of Trustees of Chamber Music Sedona

Speaker Brynn Unger is the President of the Board of Trustees of Chamber Music Sedona – an intimate form of musical expression. She will share information about the organization and give a preview of what’s to come in their 40th season. Chamber Music Sedona’s mission is to preserve and foster the appreciation of chamber music in its many forms by producing world-class concerts and by supporting community music education programs.

Camilla Ross – President of the Emerson Theater Collaborative & Exec Director of the Arts Academy of Sedona

Award-winning producer and actor, Camilla Ross, is the President of the Emerson Theater Collaborative and Executive Director of the Arts Academy of Sedona. Both organizations are dedicated to diversity and inclusion within the local arts community. Ross will be on hand to talk about their work and the inspiring dedication of their participants. With a mission to represent under-served communities, Ross’ leadership seeks to inspire through innovation, creativity and visionary excellence.

Susan Buffman – President of the Board of Trustees of the Verde Valley Sinfonietta

Susan “Sue” A. Buffum, serves as President of the Board of Trustees of the Verde Valley Sinfonietta—a 35-40 musician professional orchestra based in Sedona. Buffum will provide an inside look into the upcoming season and speak about the Sinfonietta’s commitment to enriching the quality of life for the community through live orchestral music. Musicians from the Verde Valley, Flagstaff, Prescott and the Phoenix area have made this orchestra one of the most premiere orchestras in Northern Arizona.

This stimulating TSW program, “ What’s Going on In Culture in Sedona,” will be open to the public on Wednesday, October 12, at the Creative Life Center at 333 Schnebly Hill Road in Sedona. A meet and greet will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the program and Q & A at 10:00 a.m. To learn more about The Sedona Women or to become a member visit thesedonawomen.com or contact Sedonawomen669@gmail.com .

