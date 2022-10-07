ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Come trick or treat in Uptown on Oct. 31

Sedona News – This Halloween, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m., the Sedona Parks and Recreation Department and Uptown merchants will host safe and fun trick or treating once again in the Uptown area.

Trick or treaters can expect the same great experience of fun treats and a festive atmosphere offered by a variety of shops in years past, and parents will appreciate the safe environment managed by the Sedona Police Department and its volunteers. Participating merchants will be designated with signage.

In addition to treats, attendees may choose to complete a Spooky Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win any number of fabulous prizes donated by Uptown merchants.

“We know our community has missed this event and we’re so grateful to the Uptown businesses for making it possible to bring it back this year,” said Lynette Chavez, city of Sedona recreation coordinator.

Attendees are encouraged to catch the free event shuttle, running approximately every 20 minutes, from the Posse Grounds Park & Ride Lot at 20 Carruth Dr. or take advantage of free public parking available throughout the area. View or download the Uptown parking map here .

The public can donate bags of candy to support the event and Uptown merchants by dropping off sweets to the Parks and Recreation Department office at 221 Brewer Rd. Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. before Oct. 20, 2022.

Merchants can sign up to receive donated candy, event updates or a “participating merchant” sign via the city’s Uptown Trick or Treat Merchant Portal by Oct. 14., 2022.

The Uptown Trick or Treat is sponsored by APS and Arizona Water Company. For more information visit www.SedonaAZ.gov/PRevents or call the Parks and Recreation Department at (928) 282-7098.

