Rutgers football announces second straight sellout ahead of Friday night clash with Nebraska

For the second straight game, SHI Stadium is sold out. No general tickets remain for tonight’s Rutgers football matchup against Nebraska, presented by RWJBarnabas Health. This marks the first time for the Scarlet Knights with consecutive home sellouts since the first three conference games of the Big Ten era in 2014.

Kickoff for the “Blackout Game” is set for 7 p.m.

The first 10,000 Rutgers students that enter SHI Stadium will receive a limited-edition “Black Friday” t-shirt.

The Rutgers Boardwalk opens at 3 p.m. along Scarlet Knight Way and features New Jersey's best food trucks, rides, live entertainment and carnival games. Fans are encouraged to wear black and to be in their seats by kickoff for a special pregame light and firework show.

Rutgers has moved to mobile-only tickets, which can be added to an Apple Wallet or Google Pay app. Digital tickets provide for contactless entry, limiting person-to-person interactions, while speeding up entry time into the venue and also offers a secure means to transfer and exchange tickets. Representatives from the Rutgers ticket staff will be on hand to help assist customers with any digital ticket-related matters or by phone on game day by calling 866-445-GORU (4678). Fans will also receive mobile parking passes that they can manage like their digital tickets. Fans are encouraged to download mobile tickets and parking passes to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps prior to arriving at the stadium.