Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
150 YEARS IN THE MAKING: Troup celebrates sesquicentennial
TROUP, Texas — It’s not every day a city turns 150-years-old, but that's exactly what the City of Troup celebrated on Saturday. The past 15 decades have left an immense amount of history from famous people to groundbreaking moments. "This display right here is from the Central High...
Portions of SPCA of East Texas dog park close temporarily for repairs
TYLER, Texas — The SPCA of East Texas announced that a portion of its Bossart Bark Park, at 3393 W Grande Blvd. in Tyler, will be closed this week. Parks A and B will be closed for repairs and guests are asked to use Parks C and D on the south side of the road.
Marshall High School cancels classes due to fire
MARSHALL, Texas — Classes at Marshall High School have been canceled for Tuesday due to a fire that has been contained. A Facebook post was sent out to students and families of the school informing them of the closure. The post also notifies that further information will be sent...
Kilgore PD announces loss of beloved K9
KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department has announced that one of their retired K9s passed away on Oct. 10 due to an age-related illness. A Facebook post was made on Kilgore PD's page expressing their sadness and condolences to the grieving family of Officer Jinto. Officer Jinto started...
MIRACLE MOMENT: La Invasora Radiothon raising funds for miracle children in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For 10 years now, La Invasora 96.7 has hosted a radiothon to raise funds for the Children's Miracle Network. "Our Hispanic community has done a great job raising $800,000 in 10 years," said Meño Yañez, La Invasora radio host. Yañez said the radio station...
Churros restaurant planned for Longview shopping center
LONGVIEW, Texas — The former home of a longtime snow cone business will get a new flavor in life and a new look. Longview resident Luis Castanon plans to open Mr. Churro in the former Brian and Scott's Snowball location in the parking lot of what was long known as Chaparral Plaza in Longview.
Gilmer resident wins $5 million in Texas Lottery scratch-off game
GILMER, Texas — A Gilmer resident has just become a millionaire after claiming a winning scratch-off ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery. The ticket was purchased at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 N., in Gilmer. This winner is choosing to remain anonymous, according to the Texas Lottery announcement.
Tyler resident competes in National Face of Horror competition
TYLER, Texas — Jeanie Gallegly is a Tyler resident and Halloween enthusiast. For the past five years Jeanie has transformed her house, to a haunted house. This year she entered the National Face of Horror competition. "The face that I submitted actually was made small and really big besides...
East Texas woman participates in national Halloween decorating contest benefitting kids with cancer
TYLER, Texas — When you arrive to Alamo St. in Tyler, Jeanie Gallegly's yard will definitely catch your eye as it's filled to the brim with ghouls, zombies, witches and skeletons. For a few years, the Halloween decorations, which are often handmade and come from repurposed donations, have been...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Lillibet from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Lillibet — from the SPCA of East Texas. Lillibet is a 6-month-old chihuahua who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas about a week ago. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the...
Heartisans Marketplace in Longview develops housing project
LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to serving those in need, the Heartisans Marketplace in Longview, illustrates that with the services they offer to underserved women. The faith-based organization is now in the works to add housing to its list of services, which will consist of eight cottages. “It’s...
Marshall community honors voting rights leader Fred Lewis with historical marker
MARSHALL, Texas — With the general election about four weeks away, we take a look back at some of the trailblazers and leaders who used their platform to advocate for equal voting rights. It took the hard work of generations, past and present, to ensure we all have the...
ALDF: Bengali, world's oldest tiger in captivity, was euthanized in May at Tiger Creek in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — The Animal Legal Defense Fund says they're taking legal action against a local animal sanctuary after two tigers, who they allege endured harsh conditions, died. The ALDF says Jasmine and Bengali — who was confirmed as the oldest tiger living in captivity by the Guinness Book...
Beto O’Rourke makes stop to Wiley College during his campaign tour
MARSHALL, Texas — With Election Day just 35 days away, Beto O’Rourke is making stops at 15 college campuses in an effort to get the young vote. One of those stops included Wiley College a private HBCU in Marshal, Texas. “It was very considerate of him to come...
East Texas church offers program for immigrants to learn English as second language
TYLER, Texas — Since 2016, Grace Español, a branch of Grace Community Church in Tyler, has offered East Texans a free opportunity that can lead to better jobs and higher education: learning English as a second language. English as a Second Language classes are held every Monday from...
Tiger Creek Sanctuary in Tyler calls ALDF lawsuit claims far from truth
TYLER, Texas — Tiger Creek Sanctuary's executive director said Tuesday the Animal Legal Defense Fund's lawsuit against the local tiger refuge alleging harsh conditions "could not be further from the truth." ALDF is alleging two tigers at Tiger Creek, Jasmine and Bengali — who was confirmed as the oldest...
Local officials warn about increased risk of wildfires this upcoming weekend
TEXAS, USA — If you have plans this weekend, officials are urging residents to burn responsibly as fire danger in East Texas is on the rise. In a press release Friday, the Texas A&M Forest Service stated that response numbers have steadily increased within recent weeks, with agency firefighters responding to more than 50 wildfires across East Texas in the first week of October.
Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
84-year-old man killed in wreck involving truck towing trailer in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An elderly man was killed Monday morning after a wreck involving a truck towing a trailer in Jacksonville. A 2013 Dodge pickup was traveling east bound on East Rusk Street in Jacksonville just after 10 a.m. while towing a trailer, which started to sway and eventually became uncontrollable, police said.
Tyler police clear scene of major crash at W Gentry Pkwy, WNW Loop 323
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police have cleared the scene of a Monday morning major crash. According to the Tyler Police Department, around 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a wreck at the intersection of WNW Loop 323 and W. Gentry Pkwy. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but...
