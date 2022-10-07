ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

150 YEARS IN THE MAKING: Troup celebrates sesquicentennial

TROUP, Texas — It’s not every day a city turns 150-years-old, but that's exactly what the City of Troup celebrated on Saturday. The past 15 decades have left an immense amount of history from famous people to groundbreaking moments. "This display right here is from the Central High...
TROUP, TX
CBS19

Marshall High School cancels classes due to fire

MARSHALL, Texas — Classes at Marshall High School have been canceled for Tuesday due to a fire that has been contained. A Facebook post was sent out to students and families of the school informing them of the closure. The post also notifies that further information will be sent...
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

Kilgore PD announces loss of beloved K9

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department has announced that one of their retired K9s passed away on Oct. 10 due to an age-related illness. A Facebook post was made on Kilgore PD's page expressing their sadness and condolences to the grieving family of Officer Jinto. Officer Jinto started...
KILGORE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Devine, TX
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tyler, TX
CBS19

Churros restaurant planned for Longview shopping center

LONGVIEW, Texas — The former home of a longtime snow cone business will get a new flavor in life and a new look. Longview resident Luis Castanon plans to open Mr. Churro in the former Brian and Scott's Snowball location in the parking lot of what was long known as Chaparral Plaza in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Gilmer resident wins $5 million in Texas Lottery scratch-off game

GILMER, Texas — A Gilmer resident has just become a millionaire after claiming a winning scratch-off ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery. The ticket was purchased at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 N., in Gilmer. This winner is choosing to remain anonymous, according to the Texas Lottery announcement.
GILMER, TX
CBS19

Tyler resident competes in National Face of Horror competition

TYLER, Texas — Jeanie Gallegly is a Tyler resident and Halloween enthusiast. For the past five years Jeanie has transformed her house, to a haunted house. This year she entered the National Face of Horror competition. "The face that I submitted actually was made small and really big besides...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Tyler Junior College#Tjc Disc Golf Course#Devine Street
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Lillibet from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Lillibet — from the SPCA of East Texas. Lillibet is a 6-month-old chihuahua who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas about a week ago. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Heartisans Marketplace in Longview develops housing project

LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to serving those in need, the Heartisans Marketplace in Longview, illustrates that with the services they offer to underserved women. The faith-based organization is now in the works to add housing to its list of services, which will consist of eight cottages. “It’s...
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS19

Tiger Creek Sanctuary in Tyler calls ALDF lawsuit claims far from truth

TYLER, Texas — Tiger Creek Sanctuary's executive director said Tuesday the Animal Legal Defense Fund's lawsuit against the local tiger refuge alleging harsh conditions "could not be further from the truth." ALDF is alleging two tigers at Tiger Creek, Jasmine and Bengali — who was confirmed as the oldest...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Local officials warn about increased risk of wildfires this upcoming weekend

TEXAS, USA — If you have plans this weekend, officials are urging residents to burn responsibly as fire danger in East Texas is on the rise. In a press release Friday, the Texas A&M Forest Service stated that response numbers have steadily increased within recent weeks, with agency firefighters responding to more than 50 wildfires across East Texas in the first week of October.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy