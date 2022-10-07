Read full article on original website
Exhumed body believed to be a murder victim￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – Authorities believe a body exhumed from a burial site in the Mohave Valley desert is a murder victim who was killed in Bakersfield, California. Authorities have not released the name or age of the victim. Investigations began at 1:48 a.m. September 23 when Bakersfield police responded...
LHC couple charged for meth sales￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Police report the arrest of a Lake Havasu City couple under investigation for alleged methamphetamine sales throughout Mohave County. Lake Havasu City Police Sergeant Tyler Tribolet said Billy Johnson, 55, and Jennifer Springfield, 45, were taken into custody during an October 6 traffic stop in Yucca.
Multiple suspects arrested after body found buried in Mohave County
FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. - A homicide suspect is behind bars after a body was found buried in a desert area in Mohave County. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery on Oct. 7, deputies said. Investigators in Bakersfield, California had told deputies with the Mohave...
Officer Zachary Heiberger completes motor school￼
On Thursday, October 6, Officer Zachary Heiberger graduated from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Motor School. The school was 160 hours of intense motorcycle training to include: basic handling and motorcycle safety, maneuvering techniques, high speed braking and an endurance ride of over 300 miles throughout Nevada. All 18 of the students were able to successfully complete the grueling final exam on a rain-soaked track. Traffic Officer Heiberger will now resume his duties on one of the Kingman Police Department Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Mohave Daily News
BCPD officers complete instructor school
BULLHEAD CITY — Three members of the Bullhead City Police Department recently completed defensive tactics instructor school for law enforcement. The class was held at the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy in Lake Havasu City. Completing the course from the Bullhead City were Cpl. Trent Petersen, Officer John...
Mohave Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying body
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying a body that was discovered outside of Bullhead City.
Gun Show this weekend￼
KINGMAN – Guns, knives, coins, and other collectibles will be on display and for sale at the Pioneer Country Events Gun Show, Oct. 15 and 16. Located at College Park Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave and Van Nuys, the show will be held Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults. Kids 16 and under are free with a paying adult. A two-day pass is $12. 24-hour security is available. Food will be available for purchase at the event. Email pioneercountryevents@gmail.com or visit www.pioneercountryevents.com for more information.
Arizona rescue divers recover body of missing California swimmer who jumped from boat
Rescue divers recovered the body of Michael Dean Phan, of Garden Grove, California, a day after he jumped from a boat into Arizona's Lake Havasu and never resurfaced.
Crews find body of missing swimmer in Lake Havasu 32 feet underwater
Crews with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office found the body of a man who went swimming in Lake Havasu a day later after he never resurfaced. His body was found dozens of feet underwater.
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
Body of California man recovered from Arizona’s Lake Havasu
The body of a California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn't resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday.
Annual Haunted Hikes, ghosts walks start soon￼
KINGMAN – The annual Haunted Hike for Halloween will be held Hualapai Mountain Fire Station #51, 6095 E. Fire Grounds Rd. The Hike will be held Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Cost is $5 per person. Kids under 5 are free with an adult.
Image Of The Week: DCB Breaks Own Formation Record
During the late-August Lake of the Ozarks Shootout and concurrent Super Cat Fest events in Central Missouri, eight DCB Performance Boats catamaran owners ran in a then-record-setting formation of models from the El Cajon, Calif., company. And speedonthewater.com chief photographer Pete Boden was there to capture the image. A Saturday...
50 miles of Hwy 95 to be repaved￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
Local Motorcycle Clubs Honor Veterans
Veterans at some of Lake Havasu City’s assisted living centers were honored today by “Veterans Last Patrol” and “Honor Ride for Veterans.” The event was also hosted by “Havasu Renegade Riders” and included 42 bikes and 75 participants. RiverScene Magazine was on hand...
An abandoned Arizona ghost town is now ruled by feral donkeys
The ghost town of Oatman, Arizona is known for its feral donkeys. Oatman was once the largest gold producer in the American West. Oatman was founded by prospector Johnny Moss who had discovered gold in the region and named the town. Oatman was the place to be during the gold rush boom of 1915 to 1917. Some of the largest mining centers employed people from Oatman and the town grew in population and prosperity.
Lee Williams’ winning streak breaks￼
KINGMAN – Lee Williams Volunteer football team three game winning streak was snapped by Apache Junction last Friday night 45-12. Apache Junction avenged their playoff loss from last year against Lee Williams. The Vols were severally undersized compared to Apache. Apache Junction fired on all cylinders including rushing for...
Thunderbirds come out victorious against River Valley￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Thunderbirds of Mohave High School have come out victorious against the Mohave Valley rival, River Valley High school. Their consistent serving provided them the win as most of the points would come off of their serves. Their consistency in developing a spike for their highly touted seniors would bring an overall dominance on the floor. The first set of the three-game series would be a quick one as they were able to score the 25 points necessary before allowing 15 points to the Dust Devils. The second set of the three would start off slow for the Thunderbirds as they would trail the Dust Devils by six points.
