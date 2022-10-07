BULLHEAD CITY – The Thunderbirds of Mohave High School have come out victorious against the Mohave Valley rival, River Valley High school. Their consistent serving provided them the win as most of the points would come off of their serves. Their consistency in developing a spike for their highly touted seniors would bring an overall dominance on the floor. The first set of the three-game series would be a quick one as they were able to score the 25 points necessary before allowing 15 points to the Dust Devils. The second set of the three would start off slow for the Thunderbirds as they would trail the Dust Devils by six points.

