Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a wanted man. APD says that 34-year-old Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as “Corey Hightower” is wanted for aggravated battery. Hightower is 5’09’ and weighs 154 pounds, he was last seen near the 200 block of Thornton...

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO