Brooks County man convicted of distributing drugs at Valdosta apartment complex
A Brooks County resident with a lengthy criminal history was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex. 46-year-old Barry Kiya Daise, of Quitman, was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and...
Police, family ask community for information to locate a missing Albany woman
Monday afternoon the Albany Police Department held a press conference to ask for the public's help with a missing person case they are working on. 23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 13 - but her disappearance wasn't reported until 11 days later. Monday afternoon, her family and friends...
Pelham police need community help to find missing man
The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
Man arrested for drugs, during a traffic violation in Valdosta
One man is in custody following a traffic stop in Valdosta Friday night. On Friday a little after 8 p.m. a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle make and improper turn in front of her onto the 1800 block of North Lee Street. Prior to initiating a traffic stop, the...
Albany man wanted for aggravated battery
Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a wanted man. APD says that 34-year-old Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as “Corey Hightower” is wanted for aggravated battery. Hightower is 5’09’ and weighs 154 pounds, he was last seen near the 200 block of Thornton...
Drugs found during Valdosta shoplifting investigation
Valdosta police have arrested a man for shoplifting, along with illegal drugs. Friday around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart located in the 300 block of Norman Drive, after a Loss Prevention Officer called E911 to report an incident of shoplifting in progress. According to VPD, 53-year-old Wade Russell...
Sumter firefighters extinguished a ‘totally engulfed’ house fire
The Sumter County Fire Rescue and Americus Fire Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at the Rockdale Subdivision Loop Saturday evening. SCFS says Upon arrival at 4:48 p.m. the first due engine reported a double wide mobile home trailer completely involved with fire plus adjacent carport. The fire had...
Drugs, money, guns found during Ashburn search warrant
Multiple drugs, guns and cash were found during a search warrant in Ashburn Friday afternoon. Ashburn police, with the assistance from the Sycamore Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in Ashburn. Police say that upon searching the home, an unknown quantity of "Flocka", cocaine and a large...
