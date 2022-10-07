Read full article on original website
Kick Time Announced for South Carolina Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M has claimed all seven previous matchups with South Carolina, as the two teams have met only as...
Hayes Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M sophomore forward Maile Hayes earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Hayes tallied two goals and one assist on the week as the Aggies topped No. 20 Ole Miss, 2-1, in a road match Sunday and played LSU to a 2-2 draw last Thursday.
Aggies come up short to Alabama but show vast improvement
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KBTX) - If there’s any silver lining in Texas A&M Football’s 24-20 loss to top-ranked Alabama, this was the closest the Aggies have played the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa since they beat them back in 2012. The Aggies even had a chance to beat Alabama on...
Sam Houston readies for three road & night games
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston football team will step back on the football field Saturday. The Bearkats are 2-2 and struggling offensively to score points this season. The Kats are coming off a 17-16 come from behind win against SFA in the Battle of the Piney Woods. The most points they scored so far this season was 27 at home against Texas A&M Commerce.
A&M Consolidated drops four set decision to Magnolia
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger Volleyball team dropped its third straight district match Tuesday night in a four set decision to Magnolia 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 19-25. A&M Consolidated will step back on the court on Friday when they will travel to College Station to take on the Lady Cougars in the ‘Same Town’ Showdown. First serve is set for 5pm at Cougar Gym.
College Station volleyball sweeps Montgomery
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Montgomery 25-14, 25-12, 25-18 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. The Lady Cougars move to 25-15 overall and 7-3 in District 21-5A. Montgomery is still winless in district play. Avery Psencik led the Lady Cougars with 8 kills. Ava Martindale...
Orthodyne opens new facility at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Belgium owned company, Orthodyne, held its grand opening ceremony in College Station Tuesday. Orthodyne started out in the 1920′s as a family owned business specializing in manufacturing wireless radio sets. Now, Orthodyne is a worldwide gas chromatography company, working to analyze equipment with the gas producers, in air separation and cylinder filling plants, as well as in laboratories.
Treat of the Day: College Station A Team Athletes medal at Special Olympics Fall Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station A Team athletes Alex, Ian, Abena, Weston, Cade and Sami, all won medals during the Special Olympics Fall Classic held in College Station. The Fall Classic included sports like swimming, softball, and golf.
Baby boom recorded at St. Joseph Health in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The cooing of new parents over their newborn was a common sight at St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital during the month of September, as the hospital experienced it’s own baby boom. There was a record high number of deliveries with over 200 newborns,...
Tropical disturbance holds a medium chance for development in the Gulf of Mexico
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A broad area of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche has the attention of the National Hurricane Center. What started Monday as an area of disorganized rain showers is becoming better organized. As of Tuesday morning’s update from the NHC, this area of interest -- now called Invest 93L -- holds a 60% chance for development in the coming days.
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, three bathroom home with a pond to fish in, a horse barn, horse shed and stables, and a 1,600 square foot enclosed workshop.
Add some flair to your home and garden this fall
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The weather is finally cooling down and for many, that means it’s time to start re-potting and re-planting in your garden. Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete has planters in every size, shape, and color imaginable. From hand-painted flowers and bullfrogs to planters big enough to hold a tree, they’ve got you covered this fall.
Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels program in danger of losing facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Meals on Wheels has been a lifeline for Brazos Valley seniors in need of food and nourishment for more than four decades and counting. The nonprofit is now in danger of losing the building that they’ve called home for more than 40 years. Property owners have decided to sell the building, leaving Meals on Wheels scrambling for options and hoping for a miracle.
Come meet College Station Police during upcoming events
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From Coffee with a Cop to conversations with teens, the College Station Police Department has a couple of outreach events this fall. College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon to promote the events. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and...
Minimal damage after train and 18-wheeler collide near Mumford
MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler and train collided Monday afternoon, but the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed no one was injured. The crash happened in the 17000 block of S. Astin Road near Mumford. The rail crew for the train said another team was coming to assess the...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
Plan a fall getaway, tour at Messina Hof
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The cooler weather and transition of the leaves means it’s time to spend a little more time outdoors. One way to do that is by planning a relaxing getaway or outside tour where you can learn and take in the cool, crisp air. Bryan’s Messina Hof is a place that combines all of this.
Brazos Valley Sobering Center pilot program set to begin in November
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members met Tuesday to discuss the next steps of bringing a sobering center to the Brazos Valley. The Sobering Center Committee is set to bring a Safe Alternative For Everyone (S.A.F.E) pilot program in late November. The goal of the sobering center is to provide adults...
Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley encourages inclusivity for jobseekers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley is a staple in the community for offering several services for anyone wanting to find a job, including people with disabilities. October is National Disability Employee Awareness Month, and Barbara Clemmons with Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley says this month helps employers learn...
Put on your best ‘Boots and Bling’ to support Still Creek Ranch
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since 1988, Still Creek Ranch has aimed to save children from crisis environments including abuse, neglect, abandonment, and sexual exploitation, and place them in safe, loving, Christ-centered homes. In continue their mission, they’re hosting Boots and Bling 2022 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday,...
