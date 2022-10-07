Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Annual Haunted Hikes, ghosts walks start soon￼
KINGMAN – The annual Haunted Hike for Halloween will be held Hualapai Mountain Fire Station #51, 6095 E. Fire Grounds Rd. The Hike will be held Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Cost is $5 per person. Kids under 5 are free with an adult.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Rickety Cricket hosts grand opening in LHC￼
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Rickety Cricket Taproom to celebrate its Grand Opening. Offering 22 beers on tap, including guest taps. Saki, wine and a selection of fun mixed drinks also available and don’t forget to add a Glitter Bomb! Tuesdays are open mic night and Fridays and Saturdays are live music. Stop in and meet the friendly staff, they look forward to serving you! Attending the ceremony from left to right were Theresa Crowell, Sage Best, Brooke Fowler, Ashton Best, Trevor Best, Ashley Best, Anne Best, Laurie Doyle, Corey Janecek and Becky Goldberg. Rickety Cricket is located at 2068 McCulloch Blvd. N.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Chillin’ on Beale hosts candy drive, costume party
KINGMAN – Chillin’ on Beale, a free classic car cruise-in will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 beginning at 2 p.m., and ending when all the cars go home. Bring your car to historic downtown Kingman for a great time! Classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles, EVs, you name it… cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food and down-home Kingman atmosphere!
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Route 66 Fest is Oct. 14, 15￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Route 66 Fest celebrates all things Route 66, especially the history and culture surrounding it, and is hosted in beautiful Lewis Kingman Park, a historic park that was one of Arizona’s few shady rest stops along the Mother Road. This event will feature live bands, a beer garden serving regional craft beers, food and craft vendors, a motorcycle show, a classic car show, a vintage trailer show, a pin up contest, Route 66 displays, fun activity zones, Kingman’s FIRST and ONLY zipline, a fun photobooth, children’s activities – the list goes on and on! The Route 66 Fest is free for spectators and free public parking is in the adjacent lot at the corner of Andy Devine Ave (Route 66) and Fairgrounds Ave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thestandardnewspaper.online
Gun Show this weekend￼
KINGMAN – Guns, knives, coins, and other collectibles will be on display and for sale at the Pioneer Country Events Gun Show, Oct. 15 and 16. Located at College Park Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave and Van Nuys, the show will be held Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults. Kids 16 and under are free with a paying adult. A two-day pass is $12. 24-hour security is available. Food will be available for purchase at the event. Email pioneercountryevents@gmail.com or visit www.pioneercountryevents.com for more information.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Officer Zachary Heiberger completes motor school￼
On Thursday, October 6, Officer Zachary Heiberger graduated from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Motor School. The school was 160 hours of intense motorcycle training to include: basic handling and motorcycle safety, maneuvering techniques, high speed braking and an endurance ride of over 300 miles throughout Nevada. All 18 of the students were able to successfully complete the grueling final exam on a rain-soaked track. Traffic Officer Heiberger will now resume his duties on one of the Kingman Police Department Harley Davidson motorcycles.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Thunderbirds come out victorious against River Valley￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Thunderbirds of Mohave High School have come out victorious against the Mohave Valley rival, River Valley High school. Their consistent serving provided them the win as most of the points would come off of their serves. Their consistency in developing a spike for their highly touted seniors would bring an overall dominance on the floor. The first set of the three-game series would be a quick one as they were able to score the 25 points necessary before allowing 15 points to the Dust Devils. The second set of the three would start off slow for the Thunderbirds as they would trail the Dust Devils by six points.
speedonthewater.com
Image Of The Week: DCB Breaks Own Formation Record
During the late-August Lake of the Ozarks Shootout and concurrent Super Cat Fest events in Central Missouri, eight DCB Performance Boats catamaran owners ran in a then-record-setting formation of models from the El Cajon, Calif., company. And speedonthewater.com chief photographer Pete Boden was there to capture the image. A Saturday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Divers searching for man who never resurfaced after jumping from a boat to swim in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Lake Havasu City, Arizona: Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safet were searching for man who never resurfaced after jumping from a boat to swim in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late on Saturday, October 8th, 2022.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lee Williams’ winning streak breaks￼
KINGMAN – Lee Williams Volunteer football team three game winning streak was snapped by Apache Junction last Friday night 45-12. Apache Junction avenged their playoff loss from last year against Lee Williams. The Vols were severally undersized compared to Apache. Apache Junction fired on all cylinders including rushing for...
Body of California man recovered from Arizona’s Lake Havasu
The body of a California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn't resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC couple charged for meth sales￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Police report the arrest of a Lake Havasu City couple under investigation for alleged methamphetamine sales throughout Mohave County. Lake Havasu City Police Sergeant Tyler Tribolet said Billy Johnson, 55, and Jennifer Springfield, 45, were taken into custody during an October 6 traffic stop in Yucca.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspects arrested for allegedly killing person in California and burying body in Arizona desert
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (TCD) -- A wanted suspect was arrested over the weekend for his alleged involvement in the killing of a person in California and moving their body to the desert. According to an Oct. 4 statement, detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department called the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in...
thestandardnewspaper.online
50 miles of Hwy 95 to be repaved￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
Arizona rescue divers recover body of missing California swimmer who jumped from boat
Rescue divers recovered the body of Michael Dean Phan, of Garden Grove, California, a day after he jumped from a boat into Arizona's Lake Havasu and never resurfaced.
ID of man found in Arizona wash still unknown a month later
A body found in a wash outside Bullhead City is unidentified more than a month later, and the Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man
thestandardnewspaper.online
Exhumed body believed to be a murder victim￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – Authorities believe a body exhumed from a burial site in the Mohave Valley desert is a murder victim who was killed in Bakersfield, California. Authorities have not released the name or age of the victim. Investigations began at 1:48 a.m. September 23 when Bakersfield police responded...
Comments / 0