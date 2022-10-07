Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
The Shops at Congressional Village Shopping Center in Rockville to be Auctioned on October 12
The multi-tenant retail shipping center known as The Shops At Congressional Village, a one/story commercial building and a leasehold interest on the first floor of 192 Halpine Rd in Rockville will be made available for auction on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 11:00AM. The shopping center is currently home to 7-Eleve, ATI Physical Therapy, Heartland Dental, MyEyeDr., Verizon, and more.
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market
Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
rockvillenights.com
Socks to Be You opens store at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)
Has opened at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The sock chain has popped up in malls all over America in the last few years, selling themed and character socks for all ages and nearly all interests. Theme categories currently available include Halloween Socks, Cannabis Socks ("sock" a pair away for Election Night, when Maryland voters are expected to overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana in the state), Politics Socks, Outdoor Socks and Mom and Dad Socks.
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Hosts 59th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show
The Rockville Antique and Classic Car Show returns on Oct. 15. “From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during this grand event while auto collectors and enthusiasts share fond memories of the classic cars of yesteryear,” the event webpage reads. The show will be held at the...
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, Maryland
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The donut flavors served are tremendous, and they have delicious and light vegan donuts. Their donuts are freshly made daily, and they have varying tastes, some light and others very sweet, so there’s a good variety. As you walk into this spot, you know you have entered a donut heaven. Additionally, the staff is friendly, and they assist guests by making suggestions.
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 Lottery Tickets Sold Last Week in MoCo
Several winning lottery tickets were sold this past week in Montgomery County that have yet to be claimed. They include a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on October 5 at the W Express (5143 River Road) in Bethesda, a $20,004 winning Mega Millions ticket sold on October 5 at Safeway (403 Redland Blvd) in Rockville, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold October 5 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar (12955 Wisteria Drive) in Germantown, and a $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold on October 3 at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli (2011 Veirs Mill Road) in Rockville. All four tickets remain unclaimed as of October 11, according to the Maryland Lottery.
thezebra.org
There’s a Nightmare on the Avenue – Mt. Vernon Avenue
Alexandria, VA There’s a Nightmare on the Avenue – 2312 Mt. Vernon Avenue, that is. Homegrown Restaurant Group‘s Mike Anderson and Bill Blackburn have done it again with their latest pop-up. The former site of The Sushi Bar and most recently, Tiki Bar, is now celebrating all things scary with a Halloween themed restaurant and bar.
fox5dc.com
The Greene Turtle hosts grand opening celebration in Brandywine
The well-known Maryland-based sports restaurant The Greene Turtle is expanding. On Monday, Oct. 10, they hosted a grand opening celebration in Brandywine, Maryland. There were special drinks, giveaways, live music, and of course great food, and FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart was there for the fun!
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week
– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 12, In Montgomery County
It’s Wednesday, Oct. 12, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Weekly Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Residents can watch live on MCM channels 21 and 995 (HD), County Cable Montgomery and on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine
Popular local food truck My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine has announced that it will hold the grand opening of its new brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg on Wednesday, October 26, from 11am-7pm. The restaurant is located at the former site of Jazzy Seafood. In the meantime you find My Cup Runneth Over’s food truck at 9801 Centerway Rd in Montgomery Village every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1-6pm.
coolprogeny.com
Baltimore Area Halloween Events for Kids
Trunk or Treats, outdoor movies, spooky stories and more — here is the MEGAlist of Halloween Events for Kids in Baltimore!. Know of an event we missed? Submit it to our calendar. Looking for more ideas for fall family fun? Check out our curated community calendar of events for families!
mymcmedia.org
County Drops Plans for Bus Depot at Rockville’s Seven Locks Road Development
Public officials backtracked last week on plans to house a new county bus depot along Seven Locks Road in Rockville during a community forum on the proposed development. Montgomery County Chief Administrative Officer Rich Madaleno opened Thursday’s forum with a welcome announcement for more than 100 in-person and virtual attendees: the county government would not support any plans for a bus depot along the Seven Locks Road site.
chesapeakefamily.com
Fun Events Happening This Week: Sailboat Show, Corn Mazes & Fall Festivals, and National Fossil Day!
A Jurassic Corn Maze & Fall Festival. Get lost in Everything Fall! $12.95 – $15.95. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Maryland Corn Maze, Gambrills. mdcornmaze.com. BOO! Family-Friendly Halloween Experience. Looking for a day out with the little monsters and goblins? Six Flags America is offering family-friendly fall activities in one place with no frights, just fun delights. $39.99 – $74.99. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Six Flags America, Bowie. sixflags.com.
popville.com
Missed Connection – Wisconsin and Van Ness, Saturday around 1:45pm
Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. This is a wild shot in the dark but why not, right?. To the man who ran past me Saturday @ Wisconsin and Van Ness around 1:45,. we exchanged smiles but...
mocoshow.com
New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County
Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
northernvirginiamag.com
This Local Doughnut Shop Is Serving One-of-a-Kind ‘Stranger Things’ Treats
If your summer obsession was the latest season of Stranger Things, then you’ll want to keep reading. Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is combining your favorite TV show with sweet treats to create the ultimate spooky snack. For a limited time, the beloved shop is offering Stranger Things-themed doughnuts to celebrate the season.
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ Next Generation Restaurant to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway First 100 Guests on Saturday, October 8
Dunkin Donuts at 15509 New Hampshire Ave. in Cloverly, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 8, beginning at 10am and the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:. “Dunkin’ today announced it...
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
mymcmedia.org
Mental Health Groups Will Host Free Short Film Screenings in Silver Spring
The glowmedia project – a nonprofit that promotes mental health education through film – announced Tuesday that they would premier two new short films on Oct. 12 in Silver Spring to honor World Mental Health Day. The nonprofit will partner with female-focused film company Charley Bear Productions to...
