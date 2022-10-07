7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified

SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4.

On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab that the victim was identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley.

Hicks’ family has been notified.

Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female human torso.

The remains were found about 100 yards southwest of where the trail meet the beach.

Deputies and U.S. Fish and Wildlife rangers closed the area of the beach where the remains were found and combed the beach for other remains, but none were found.

The remains were inspected by the Clallam County Prosecutor’s Office, then delivered to a local funeral home.

Also on Friday, remains recovered during operations to recover the floatplane have been identified as Rebecca Ludwig, Luke Ludwig, the pilot Jason Winters, Sandra Williams and Ross Mickel, according to the Island County Department of Emergency Management.

The remains of Gabrielle Hanna were identified on Sept. 4.

No other passengers have been recovered.

