Police, family ask community for information to locate a missing Albany woman
Monday afternoon the Albany Police Department held a press conference to ask for the public's help with a missing person case they are working on. 23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 13 - but her disappearance wasn't reported until 11 days later. Monday afternoon, her family and friends...
Pelham police need community help to find missing man
The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
Brand new fire engine delivered to Grady County Fire and Rescue
Grady County Fire and Rescue has a new addition to their fleet. On a post made to the department's Facebook page, Grady County Fire and Rescue says that this is the first, brand new engine that the county has every purchased. "We can't thank our board of commissioners enough for...
Sumter firefighters extinguished a ‘totally engulfed’ house fire
The Sumter County Fire Rescue and Americus Fire Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at the Rockdale Subdivision Loop Saturday evening. SCFS says Upon arrival at 4:48 p.m. the first due engine reported a double wide mobile home trailer completely involved with fire plus adjacent carport. The fire had...
ABAC held a financial literacy workshop for students
Synovus partnered with the Stafford School of Business at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College to present a recent three-session “Here Matters” financial literacy workshop for ABAC students. Students attended sessions titled “Money Matters—Borrowing and Credit,” “Earning Power—Investing,” and “Financial Services—Insurance.”. The...
Funeral for Cook County deputy killed in the line of duty held Monday
The funeral for Captain Terry "turtle" Arnold was held at Cook County High School Monday morning. Interment will follow at Greggs Baptist Church. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says that Arnold suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after dispersing a fight between two students that occurred at Cook County High School.
Cook County High School receives award from Colquitt EMC
Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) announced Cook High School was selected for the 2021-2022 Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award. Colquitt EMC, along with Other Georgia EMCs, have presented this award to schools like Cook High School since 2006. To be considered for this award, students, athletes,...
Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
Drugs, money, guns found during Ashburn search warrant
Multiple drugs, guns and cash were found during a search warrant in Ashburn Friday afternoon. Ashburn police, with the assistance from the Sycamore Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in Ashburn. Police say that upon searching the home, an unknown quantity of "Flocka", cocaine and a large...
Dawson shooting leaves one injured
The investigation continues, after a shooting in Dawson Sunday. Dawson police tell FOX 31 that they responded to the Standley-Oxford Apartments on 7th Avenue just before 3 p.m. Police say a young, black male was shot and is in the hospital recovering from the gunshot wound. A white vehicle was...
Albany man wanted for aggravated battery
Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a wanted man. APD says that 34-year-old Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as “Corey Hightower” is wanted for aggravated battery. Hightower is 5’09’ and weighs 154 pounds, he was last seen near the 200 block of Thornton...
