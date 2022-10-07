Friends of Land Between the Lakes have announced the upcoming of two major events on their calendar: the 1850s Homeplace “Apple Fest” and the Kentucky Lake Shore Cleanup. Set for October 15 & 16 from 10 AM until 3 PM, Apple Fest annually celebrates crisp fall weather and explores the uses, history and crafts often associated with apples. Attendees will see the process of making cider, learn the story of Johnny Appleseed, partaking in apple carving and more.

BENTON, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO