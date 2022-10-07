Read full article on original website
Man And Woman Charged With Kidnapping In Hopkinsville
A Bowling Green man and woman were charged with kidnapping after an incident on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 24-year-old Cody Snider and 24-year-old Brianna Bozman went to a home on East 7th Street and took a child they did not have custody of while assaulting two of the family members.
Details Released In Greenville Road Shooting
Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jade Johnson and Tyisha Redd were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments.
Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Trigg County
A man was charged with trafficking meth after a traffic stop in Trigg County Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 54-year-old Nathaniel Barber was stopped for careless driving on US 68. During the stop, a law enforcement K9 reportedly alerted on the vehicle, and 92 grams of meth,...
Two Charged With Possession Of Drugs In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on South Fowler Avenue Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 51-year-old Frank Williams was stopped for his windshield being obstructed and during the stop, officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After...
Man charged with drug possession after Hopkinsville traffic stop
A Clay, Kentucky man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on East 5th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 31-year-old Joseph McBride was stopped after making an improper turn and when asked about what was in the vehicle he grabbed at his pocket then admitted to having marijuana.
Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
Trigg County Recycle Trailer Update
Trigg County has been forced to suspend most of its county-wide recycling due to issues at the Lyon County regional facility. Trigg County Solid Waste Coordinator Jesse Thomas says all of the county’s mobile recycling units have been moved to the county highway garage. Thomas says there are several...
4-H Bale Trail Marks Arrival Of Fall In Christian County
A train engine, tractor, and a take off on a popular Halloween movie mark the stops on the Christian County 4-H Bale Trail this year. Christian County 4-H Agent Mary Ann Garnett says they are excited to host the Bale Trail again this year. Garnett says there are a variety...
Salvation Army Of Hopkinsville Accepting Angel Tree Applications
Even though the Christmas holiday season is weeks away, the Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is preparing for two programs they are actively involved in each Christmas. Lt. Lyndsey Galabeas says applications will be accepted through the end of this month for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program to benefit both youth and older adults.
Halt In I-24 Westbound Traffic Coming At State Line Monday Evening
Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have issued a warning for drivers in Christian County who, typically, use I-24 as part of their evening commute: one may want to seek an alternate route this afternoon. Beginning at 6 PM, westbound traffic at the Kentucky/Tennessee state line will be completely halted...
Library Hosting Hopkinsville Native For Saturday Book Signing
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library will host local author, Quinton Walker, from 11 AM until 12:30 PM Saturday, October 15, on the first floor of the library. Walker will be selling, signing and discussing his first-ever book, “A Friend Indeed.”. A Hopkinsville native and born in a middle-income household...
Kentucky Fish And Wildlife Watching For Chronic Wasting Disease
During this 2022-23 hunting season, five counties in west Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring. For a second-straight year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be eyeing the potential of Chronic Wasting Disease in a surveillance zone for Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties — after a deer in nearby northwest Tennessee tested positive for the ailment.
‘Apple Fest,’ Kentucky Lake Cleanup Coming For LBL
Friends of Land Between the Lakes have announced the upcoming of two major events on their calendar: the 1850s Homeplace “Apple Fest” and the Kentucky Lake Shore Cleanup. Set for October 15 & 16 from 10 AM until 3 PM, Apple Fest annually celebrates crisp fall weather and explores the uses, history and crafts often associated with apples. Attendees will see the process of making cider, learn the story of Johnny Appleseed, partaking in apple carving and more.
Prep For Trigg County Country Ham Fest Enters Final Days
The 46th Annual Trigg County Ham Festival kicks off Thursday with breakfast at the Trigg County Recreation Complex Convention, but crews have been hard at work behind the scenes for months now. Renaissance Director Janelle Halstead says the streets will be lined with vendors. City Clerk Barbie Johnson says this...
Trigg Officials Order Burn Ban Until Further Notice
Effective immediately and until further notice, officials have issued a burn ban for all of Trigg County — as weather conditions continue to create dry, fire-friendly conditions. Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander issued the order Monday morning for three reasons:. The National Weather Service has indicated there is an elevated fire...
Christian County Approaching 2,000-Foot Ordinance For Potential Solar Farms
Christian County continues to be a cauldron of discussion, surrounding the proposed 550-acre Oriden solar farm in Dogwood. A grassroots ordinance from the small community — steeped in research and outreach from Logan County — gained serious traction during Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, when magistrates unanimously approved for County Attorney John Soyars to pursue his due diligence in seeking a 2,000-foot easement for all solar farms potentially locating outside of the Hopkinsville city limits.
SWK EDC Hopes Grant Will Help Replace Cadiz Pump Station
As the Southwestern Kentucky Economic Development Council looks at expanding the I-24 Interstate Business Park in Cadiz, replacing the pump station for wastewater is a necessity. Executive Director Carter Hendricks says the legislature set aside money for economic development infrastructure in two line items. Roger Boyer says the current pump...
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
Gas Prices Spike 16 Cents Per Gallon In West Kentucky
After weeks of relief coming at the gas pump, reality has set back in for petroleum prices in west Kentucky. Per AAA’s East Central Gas Price October 10 Report, west central Kentucky gas stations are reporting average prices of $3.45 — a 16-cent jump from last week. A...
