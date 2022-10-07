Read full article on original website
‘Apple Fest,’ Kentucky Lake Cleanup Coming For LBL
Friends of Land Between the Lakes have announced the upcoming of two major events on their calendar: the 1850s Homeplace “Apple Fest” and the Kentucky Lake Shore Cleanup. Set for October 15 & 16 from 10 AM until 3 PM, Apple Fest annually celebrates crisp fall weather and explores the uses, history and crafts often associated with apples. Attendees will see the process of making cider, learn the story of Johnny Appleseed, partaking in apple carving and more.
Marshall County woman celebrates 106th birthday
BENTON, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Monday in Benton, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate the 106th birthday of Lena Mae Tucker. She was born in Marshall County, where she grew up on a farm and was the...
Christian County Approaching 2,000-Foot Ordinance For Potential Solar Farms
Christian County continues to be a cauldron of discussion, surrounding the proposed 550-acre Oriden solar farm in Dogwood. A grassroots ordinance from the small community — steeped in research and outreach from Logan County — gained serious traction during Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, when magistrates unanimously approved for County Attorney John Soyars to pursue his due diligence in seeking a 2,000-foot easement for all solar farms potentially locating outside of the Hopkinsville city limits.
4-H Bale Trail Marks Arrival Of Fall In Christian County
A train engine, tractor, and a take off on a popular Halloween movie mark the stops on the Christian County 4-H Bale Trail this year. Christian County 4-H Agent Mary Ann Garnett says they are excited to host the Bale Trail again this year. Garnett says there are a variety...
SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease
Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
Christian Co. Animal Shelter invites community to Howl-O-Ween event
The Christian County Animal Shelter is inviting the community to come explore their regional animal shelter and help raise some money to support it at the first Howl-O-Ween event. It will take place at the facility at 2935 Russellville Road on October 22 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and...
SWK EDC Hopes Grant Will Help Replace Cadiz Pump Station
As the Southwestern Kentucky Economic Development Council looks at expanding the I-24 Interstate Business Park in Cadiz, replacing the pump station for wastewater is a necessity. Executive Director Carter Hendricks says the legislature set aside money for economic development infrastructure in two line items. Roger Boyer says the current pump...
Prep For Trigg County Country Ham Fest Enters Final Days
The 46th Annual Trigg County Ham Festival kicks off Thursday with breakfast at the Trigg County Recreation Complex Convention, but crews have been hard at work behind the scenes for months now. Renaissance Director Janelle Halstead says the streets will be lined with vendors. City Clerk Barbie Johnson says this...
Salvation Army Of Hopkinsville Accepting Angel Tree Applications
Even though the Christmas holiday season is weeks away, the Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is preparing for two programs they are actively involved in each Christmas. Lt. Lyndsey Galabeas says applications will be accepted through the end of this month for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program to benefit both youth and older adults.
Kentucky Fish And Wildlife Watching For Chronic Wasting Disease
During this 2022-23 hunting season, five counties in west Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring. For a second-straight year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be eyeing the potential of Chronic Wasting Disease in a surveillance zone for Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties — after a deer in nearby northwest Tennessee tested positive for the ailment.
Former Marshall County teacher to be inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A former Marshall County teacher is being posthumously inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. Wilma Pace — who died in 2012 at the age of 92 — taught for 29 years. She began her teaching career in Crofton, Kentucky, but she joined Marshall County Schools in 1946. Marshall County Schools says Pace taught business, English and French over the course of her career, most of which she spent at South Marshall High School. She also taught at South Marshall Middle School, which is where she was teaching when she retired in the 1980s. An obituary for Pace published by Collier Funeral Home says teaching was her life, and she loved both her profession and her students.
Mike Foster Golf Scramble raises funds to support HCC students
The 32nd Hopkinsville Community College Foundation Mike Foster Golf Scramble was a success, helping raise money to support students. According to a news release, the golf scramble boasted of 31 teams and spaces for the teams was sold in the first week of September, an ongoing trend for the event that’s designed to raise money to support students’ various needs. That could be anything from textbook scholarships, classroom needs, emergency funds and stocking the Pathfinder Pantry. The pantry is a relatively new resource for students, providing food, personal hygiene and infant items to those in need.
Library Hosting Hopkinsville Native For Saturday Book Signing
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library will host local author, Quinton Walker, from 11 AM until 12:30 PM Saturday, October 15, on the first floor of the library. Walker will be selling, signing and discussing his first-ever book, “A Friend Indeed.”. A Hopkinsville native and born in a middle-income household...
One hurt in collision on Hopkinsville Road in Logan County
An Olmstead man was hurt in a vehicle versus a tractor hauling a bushhog collision in Logan County Friday afternoon. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred in the area of Hopkinsville Road and Miles Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Investigation reportedly revealed that a pickup truck operated by 25-year-old Zane Hadden of Olmstead collided with a tractor hauling a bushhog machine that was operated by 62-year-old Michael Bradshaw of Russellville.
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
Details Released In Greenville Road Shooting
Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jade Johnson and Tyisha Redd were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments.
Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease
Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
Victims identified in Greenville Road shooting
The victims of a shooting on Greenville Road from Friday night have been identified. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department—which is investigating the incident—the victims are Paige Coleman and Angel Hall, both of Hopkinsville. Both sustained gunshots wounds during the incident Friday night, one in the abdomen and the other in the leg, sending them by helicopter to Nashville hospitals for treatment.
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
