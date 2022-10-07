Read full article on original website
MID Board: Damrell and Frobose for Your Water
For decades, ratepayers and farmers within the Modesto Irrigation District (MID) have benefitted from low water and power rates while enjoying exceptionally good service. Today, after costly legal battles, lack of transparency, and mounting employee turnover and discontent, the embattled Board of Directors is certain to have at least two new members after the November 8 election, perhaps three if incumbent Stu Gilman is ousted by farmer John Boer.
Los Baños Enterprise
Refugio reverses support in appointing Llanez mayor of Los Banos
Lewis claims “a hidden agenda” joins in 2-2 split council vote. During their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the Los Banos City Council split on holding an appointment process for a new mayor, honored former Mayor Tom Faria for his almost 16 years of service to the city, approved Fire Chief Paul Tualla’s contract, recognized Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Los Banos Fire Department’s fundraising efforts to fight it.
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos mayoral candidate Llanez responds to council’s Oct. 5th appointment decision
Following the 2-2 split decision by the Los Banos City Council on appointing a mayor during their Wednesday, Oct. 5 meeting,Paul Llanez the solo mayoral candidate in November’s election,challenged the decision by the two members who voted no. (See related article) When asked for his comments Llanez responded Friday...
GV Wire
Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation
A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
As Horn Photo's owners retire, northwest Fresno shop transitions into employee-owned business
After three decades in business, the owners of Horn Photo in northeast Fresno are gearing up for retirement, but they say they are leaving the company in capable hands.
Fresno’s Central Valley Woman’s Stand Up event Monday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 8th annual Central Valley Woman’s Stand Up is taking place Monday, October 10 honoring all the women who have served in the Military. This one-of-a-kind event is open to any woman who has served or is serving. It is a free event and includes forums on wellness, mental health, and […]
Bakersfield Californian
Sikh community mourns tragic deaths in Merced family
Dozens in the Sikh community, their friends and neighbors came out Sunday for a candlelight vigil at Stonecreek Park to honor the lives of four family members killed in a series of crimes that Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke described as “pure evil.”. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri, an...
CA kidnapping: Community remembers family killed, who immigrated to US with 'American dream'
The family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2000s and eventually settled permanently in California. Those in the Sikh community say it's tragic knowing they came to this country searching for a better life - and then this.
Fresno police stressing severity of fake threats towards schools
As police work to keep Fresno off of a growing list of cities associated with school shootings, they're stressing the dangers of fake threats.
KSBW.com
Merced kidnapping deaths: Ex-employee abducted Sikh family and his brother helped destroy evidence, sheriff says. What else we know
The man suspected of kidnapping and killing a California family in Merced this week was a former employee of the family business who allegedly had a previous dispute with them, authorities confirmed on Thursday. Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was booked into the Merced County Jail on four counts of murder...
sjvsun.com
Community Health sues local physician group, seeks to recoup $10mil in payments
Community Health filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday seeking to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno physician group Santé Health System. According to the complaint, Community alleges that Sante did not properly distribute or account for various grants as revealed in an independent audit. Community awarded millions of dollars in...
California PepsiCo plants among first in the world to receive Tesla semi-truck
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento area will see the worlds-first electric semi-truck hit the road as PepsiCo has announced that two local plants will add the Tesla Semi to their fleet. On Dec. 1 the Frito-Lay plant in Modesto and the PepsiCo beverage plant in Sacramento will begin using the Tesla commercial truck. PepsiCo […]
Dog of Merced kidnapping victims in ‘loving care’ of family
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming amount of concern from the community, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the dog that was seen at a business where four family members were kidnapped on Monday. The dog was seen in surveillance footage that captured the kidnapping of Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, Amandeep […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
DOJ: Fresno woman pleads guilty to fraud schemes
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno woman has pled guilty to two separate identity theft-related fraud schemes, according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say that 30-year-old Sarah Jo Sumpter of Fresno pled guilty on Friday, October 7 to one count of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. According to court […]
KMPH.com
Merced Kidnapping: Family of victims killed not asking for donations
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is making clear the family of the kidnapped and killed victims are not asking for any type of donations. As of now, no credible GoFundMe or other donation sites have been set up. According to the sheriff’s office, they...
Dine and Dish: MEGA Texas Barbeque in central Fresno
Some folks filling up at the ARCO station at Fresno and McKinley don't know a BBQ joint is inside because you won't find any signage outside.
Bakersfield Now
Bodies of kidnapped family of four found in Merced County orchard
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Four bodies have been found in a very remote farmland area and the sheriff's office has confirmed they belong to the family who was kidnapped in Merced. There is a special place in hell for this guy," says Sheriff Vernon Warnke. Deputies received a call...
AOL Corp
Modesto housecleaner suspected of stealing $14k in jewelry. More victims likely, cops say
A Modesto woman faces charges including financial elder abuse after being arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $14,000 in jewelry while working as a housecleaner, Turlock police reported. Turlock Police Department detectives arrested 42-year-old Catrina Moreno last week following an investigation that began on Sept. 2. The elderly victim...
Two victims struck by gunfire in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were struck by gunfire late Sunday morning in Fresno, according to police. Officers say around 11:30 a.m. they received multiple notifications from their shot spotter near Jensen and Garrett on the 2500 block of S. Walnut. Officials say when they arrived at the scene, they interviewed the two victims […]
