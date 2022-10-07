ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

MID Board: Damrell and Frobose for Your Water

For decades, ratepayers and farmers within the Modesto Irrigation District (MID) have benefitted from low water and power rates while enjoying exceptionally good service. Today, after costly legal battles, lack of transparency, and mounting employee turnover and discontent, the embattled Board of Directors is certain to have at least two new members after the November 8 election, perhaps three if incumbent Stu Gilman is ousted by farmer John Boer.
MODESTO, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Refugio reverses support in appointing Llanez mayor of Los Banos

Lewis claims “a hidden agenda” joins in 2-2 split council vote. During their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the Los Banos City Council split on holding an appointment process for a new mayor, honored former Mayor Tom Faria for his almost 16 years of service to the city, approved Fire Chief Paul Tualla’s contract, recognized Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Los Banos Fire Department’s fundraising efforts to fight it.
LOS BANOS, CA
GV Wire

Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation

A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
CLOVIS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Sikh community mourns tragic deaths in Merced family

Dozens in the Sikh community, their friends and neighbors came out Sunday for a candlelight vigil at Stonecreek Park to honor the lives of four family members killed in a series of crimes that Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke described as “pure evil.”. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri, an...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Community Health sues local physician group, seeks to recoup $10mil in payments

Community Health filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday seeking to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno physician group Santé Health System. According to the complaint, Community alleges that Sante did not properly distribute or account for various grants as revealed in an independent audit. Community awarded millions of dollars in...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno woman pleads guilty to fraud schemes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno woman has pled guilty to two separate identity theft-related fraud schemes, according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say that 30-year-old Sarah Jo Sumpter of Fresno pled guilty on Friday, October 7 to one count of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. According to court […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two victims struck by gunfire in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were struck by gunfire late Sunday morning in Fresno, according to police. Officers say around 11:30 a.m. they received multiple notifications from their shot spotter near Jensen and Garrett on the 2500 block of S. Walnut. Officials say when they arrived at the scene, they interviewed the two victims […]
FRESNO, CA

