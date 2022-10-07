ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Macon-Bibb moves forward with road repair plan, but balks at weed spraying

MACON, Ga. (The Macon Newsroom) -- A minimum quorum for Tuesday’s Macon-Bibb County Commission committee meeting meant one vote halted plans to spend $145,000 to hire a contractor for weed spraying in rights-of-way. Commissioner Virgil Watkins advocated for hiring mowing crews instead of chemically curtailing roadside vegetation, but Macon-Bibb’s...
MACON, GA
Two commercial trucks crash in Downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown traffic was disrupted and bystanders got an eyeful as a box truck was turned on its side just in front of JBA on the corner of MLK and Poplar. At around 9:30 on Tuesday morning, a box truck was turning left off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard onto Poplar Street when a log truck coming from the opposite direction kept going straight.
MACON, GA
'Sunday Funday' street race leaves 32 booked at county jail

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- On your mark - Get set - Go-- straight to the slammer. That was what happened to 32 people at an illegal street race known as “Sunday Funday” in Macon. Racers and spectators at Carolyn Crayton park were arrested during a multi-agency operation known as Operation Street Defender.
MACON, GA
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux to open first Georgia location in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A new Louisiana-inspired, sports-themed restaurant is set to open in Warner Robins next month and is looking to hire up to 200 employees. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's very first Georgia location will be on Highway 96 and is looking to fill its staff of servers, cooks, hosts, bartenders and bussers and is offering insurance, 401k, vacation, and more.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Witches enchanted the Ocmulgee River

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Calling all witches, warlocks, and wizards to take a broom -board- ride down the Ocmulgee River. Sunday afternoon the Halloween goolies enchanted the water to support ABC Breathe and Macon Periods Easier. Although all kinds participated, Organizer Maria Andrade says it's all about women supporting each other.
MACON, GA
Missing man last seen in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County Deputies are looking to the public for help finding a man who has gone missing over the weekend. 29-year-old Hakeem Parker was last seen on Saturday morning, walking in the New Clinton Road area. He is described as a black man, five feet, ten inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds with a beard. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, gray hoodie, and black shoes.
JONES COUNTY, GA
Local Mexican restaurant awarded by Macon for serving up flavorful determination

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, a family's who determination proved the perfect recipe for success. "I believe owning this restaurant was my dad's dream. He always wanted to open his own business and they fell in love with the food industry, because when they came here that's all they did", says Evelin Mendoza.
MACON, GA
UPDATE: No serious injuries in crash that left car overturned

UPDATE: 3:07 P.M. -- Bibb County Deputies have given us an update on a crash that happened on I-16 just before 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the car was headed west on I-16 when they lost control and swerved into the right lane.
MACON, GA
Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Inductees announced

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 has been selected ahead of the 67th Annual Induction Ceremony coming up in February. Beginning with the GSHF Golf Classic at Barrington on February 24th, the festivities will continue at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame with the Jacket Ceremony on that evening.
MACON, GA
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-16 in Twiggs Co.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One lane of I-16 West near Sgoda Road is closed due to an overnight crash and could remain closed until as late as noon. According to Twiggs County Fire Chief Jack Wood, the breaks on a tractor-trailer caught fire and spread. No injuries were reported.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA

