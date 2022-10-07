Read full article on original website
Macon-Bibb moves forward with road repair plan, but balks at weed spraying
MACON, Ga. (The Macon Newsroom) -- A minimum quorum for Tuesday’s Macon-Bibb County Commission committee meeting meant one vote halted plans to spend $145,000 to hire a contractor for weed spraying in rights-of-way. Commissioner Virgil Watkins advocated for hiring mowing crews instead of chemically curtailing roadside vegetation, but Macon-Bibb’s...
'I'm always packing': Warner Robins residents express concerns over safety in the city
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)-- "I'm always packing because you got crazy people out here, I've never had to pull it out... but it's in within reach," said former a resident in Warner Robins. Retired Military and law enforcement officer, Joseph Richard knows anywhere he goes to always bring the heat--...
Two commercial trucks crash in Downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown traffic was disrupted and bystanders got an eyeful as a box truck was turned on its side just in front of JBA on the corner of MLK and Poplar. At around 9:30 on Tuesday morning, a box truck was turning left off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard onto Poplar Street when a log truck coming from the opposite direction kept going straight.
'Sunday Funday' street race leaves 32 booked at county jail
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- On your mark - Get set - Go-- straight to the slammer. That was what happened to 32 people at an illegal street race known as “Sunday Funday” in Macon. Racers and spectators at Carolyn Crayton park were arrested during a multi-agency operation known as Operation Street Defender.
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux to open first Georgia location in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A new Louisiana-inspired, sports-themed restaurant is set to open in Warner Robins next month and is looking to hire up to 200 employees. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's very first Georgia location will be on Highway 96 and is looking to fill its staff of servers, cooks, hosts, bartenders and bussers and is offering insurance, 401k, vacation, and more.
Witches enchanted the Ocmulgee River
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Calling all witches, warlocks, and wizards to take a broom -board- ride down the Ocmulgee River. Sunday afternoon the Halloween goolies enchanted the water to support ABC Breathe and Macon Periods Easier. Although all kinds participated, Organizer Maria Andrade says it's all about women supporting each other.
Missing man last seen in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County Deputies are looking to the public for help finding a man who has gone missing over the weekend. 29-year-old Hakeem Parker was last seen on Saturday morning, walking in the New Clinton Road area. He is described as a black man, five feet, ten inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds with a beard. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, gray hoodie, and black shoes.
Local Mexican restaurant awarded by Macon for serving up flavorful determination
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, a family's who determination proved the perfect recipe for success. "I believe owning this restaurant was my dad's dream. He always wanted to open his own business and they fell in love with the food industry, because when they came here that's all they did", says Evelin Mendoza.
UPDATE: No serious injuries in crash that left car overturned
UPDATE: 3:07 P.M. -- Bibb County Deputies have given us an update on a crash that happened on I-16 just before 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the car was headed west on I-16 when they lost control and swerved into the right lane.
Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
"Suspicious" death under investigation in Warner Robins after man found shot
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Warner Robins. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to an address on Todd Circle around 7:45 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, officers found 60-year-old Tim Hopkins had been shot. Investigators say he was dead.
Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Inductees announced
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 has been selected ahead of the 67th Annual Induction Ceremony coming up in February. Beginning with the GSHF Golf Classic at Barrington on February 24th, the festivities will continue at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame with the Jacket Ceremony on that evening.
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-16 in Twiggs Co.
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One lane of I-16 West near Sgoda Road is closed due to an overnight crash and could remain closed until as late as noon. According to Twiggs County Fire Chief Jack Wood, the breaks on a tractor-trailer caught fire and spread. No injuries were reported.
