New Cannabis Task Force Was Investigating In Tuolumne County
Columbia, CA — Clarke Broadcasting received multiple reports of a heavily armed law enforcement presence in the Columbia area last week, specifically near the unincorporated community of Jupiter. It was reportedly in relation to illegal marijuana grows. We reached out to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed they...
Housing Market Showing Balance
Sonora, CA– The numbers for the Q3 2022 residential sales have been released by the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors. Some changes can be seen compared to the numbers from the same quarter last year. The days an average house was on the market showed a slight decrease going from 77 days on the market to 72 days. Sales of houses in every price bracket have seen a decrease. Sales of homes under $175,000 saw the largest statistical drop in sales at 80%.
YARTS Operating In Winter Schedule
Sonora, CA– The Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System(YARTS) is now operating in its winter schedule for bus service that is currently running from Merced and Mariposa to Yosemite National Park. The continued Highway 140 service operates year-round but reduces the frequency of bus service after the busier summer season.
Over $100,000 Raised For Hospice Of Amador And Calaveras
Plymouth, CA — The non-profit Hospice of Amador and Calaveras reports that just over $100,000 was raised at the 23rd annual “Celebrate Life” art auction. The event was held at the Karmere Winery and Vineyards in Plymouth. It is the signature fundraiser for the organization that provides end-of-life care services in Calaveras and Amador counties.
Ballots Hit Local Mailboxes Ahead Of General Election
Sonora, CA — Election ballots were mailed out this week to all Californians ahead of the November 8 General Election. Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista says they should start arriving this Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. She adds, “We are also now open here, at the Elections...
Twain Harte Christmas Market Road Closures Announced
Twain Harte, CA– The mid-October Twain Harte Christmas Market will require road closures. On October 14th at 2:00 pm through October 16th at 10:00 pm, the following roads will be closed for the seasonal event. Joaquin Gulley Road will be closed from Meadow Lane to Fuller Road. Cedar Drive road will be closed from Joaquin Gulley to the Twain Harte fire jouse.
Deceased Identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Calaveras County
Jenny Lind, CA – The name of the shooter and new details have been released surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 54-year-old David Arnold of Valley Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene after a standoff with law enforcement where he exited a garage armed with a high-powered assault rifle and fired at deputies, according to Calaveras Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark. He added, “The suspect was struck by at least one round.”
Prison Inmate From Tuolumne County Accused Of Murder
Soledad, CA — The California Department of Corrections is investigating a homicide that occurred behind bars at the Salinas Valley State Prison last week. 42-year-old Lawrence Adams is accused of attacking and killing 64-year-old Robert Tunstall while they were in a recreation yard. Investigators recovered an “inmate-made weapon” that was allegedly used by Adams.
