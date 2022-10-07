Sonora, CA– The numbers for the Q3 2022 residential sales have been released by the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors. Some changes can be seen compared to the numbers from the same quarter last year. The days an average house was on the market showed a slight decrease going from 77 days on the market to 72 days. Sales of houses in every price bracket have seen a decrease. Sales of homes under $175,000 saw the largest statistical drop in sales at 80%.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO