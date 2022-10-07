Read full article on original website
Related
ABC13 speaks with Governor Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke on Texas issues
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are less than a month away from Election Day, and at the top of the ticket is the Governor's race. Both candidates spent parts of their weekend in Houston, and ABC13 spoke with Republican Governor Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke on a variety of issues, including the border.
ABC13 Houston
Suspect charged in kidnapping and murder of California family
The Merced County District Attorney filed charges on Monday against a suspect in the alleged kidnapping and murder of four family members in California. Charges against Jesus Manuel Salgado include four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, officials said. "Special Circumstances allege that the murders were committed during the...
ABC13 Houston
Former Los Angeles Angels employee gets 22 years in Tyler Skaggs' overdose death
FORT WORTH, Texas -- A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, didn't react when...
Comments / 0