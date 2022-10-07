Read full article on original website
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s four-year-old legal marijuana market is in disarray. So the state’s top prosecutor says he will try a new broader approach to disrupting the illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy while sowing widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade-old multi-agency seasonal eradication program. It's the nation's largest and this year scooped up nearly a million marijuana plants. California will turn it into a year-round effort aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal grows. Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday that the new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered around the illicit cultivations.
Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller wrote in a court filing that Miller endured physical and mental torture during Alabama's attempt to execute him on Sept. 22. They wrote he was probed for over an hour with needles and at one point was left vertically suspended on the gurney The state called off the execution shortly before midnight after difficulties obtaining venous access. Miller’s attorneys are attempting to stop Alabama from attempting a second lethal injection.
Beto O'Rourke raises another $25M for last leg of Texas race
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke says his campaign for Texas governor raised another $25 million over the past three months as a big-spending race with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott enters the final stretch. The former El Paso congressman has now raised more than $57 million this year for what has become one of America’s most expensive races of the 2022 midterms. Abbott’s campaign had not yet released its latest figures ahead of a Tuesday deadline. The two-term governor is one of the most prolific GOP fundraisers in the country and had previously reported raising more than $30 million through the first half of the year.
Arizona abortions won't stop for a month while case proceeds
PHOENIX (AP) — Legal abortions that restarted in Arizona this week after a court blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood ban will be able to continue for at least five weeks while an appeals court considers the case. A schedule set Tuesday for lawyers from Planned Parenthood and the Arizona attorney general’s office gives them until Nov. 17 to file their legal briefs. That means the Arizona Court of Appeals can’t decide the case at least until then and abortions can continue. The appeals court blocked enforcement of the Civil War-era law on Friday. That reversed a Sept. 23 ruling from a judge in Tucson that says prosecutors can file charges against doctors and nurses who provide abortion care. The old law carries a two- to five-year prison sentence.
Millions in federal grants awarded for rural Alaska internet
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — More than $100 million in grants have been announced by the federal government as part of a major effort to close the digital divide in parts of rural Alaska. The Anchorage Daily News reports the projects will be an improvement on an existing system that includes a series of microwave transmitters with limited data transmission and vulnerability to bad weather. The grants include $73 million for a partnership between the Alaska Native village corporation for Bethel and telecommunications company GCI. Funding from last year’s federal infrastructure bill and other sources have been lauded by political leaders and officials with Alaska Native organizations and telecommunications companies as providing a unique opportunity to improve telecommunications in many parts of Alaska.
Wisconsin gov won't back abortion exceptions if ban remains
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn't sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion. Polls show the governor's race to be about even.
Early and absentee voting begins across New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Early voting is underway across New Mexico on a limited scale at county clerk’s offices, as election regulators began mailing absentee ballots by request to registered voters. More than a dozen people formed a line Tuesday to cast ballots outside the Santa Fe County clerk’s office. They included U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández as she seeks reelection in a race against Republican engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson. Many counties add more early voting locations on Oct. 22. Polls close Nov. 6-7 prior to Election Day on Nov. 8. Three first-term congresswoman are seeking reelection in contested races amid votes for governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
