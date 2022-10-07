Wellness Week at CMC Steamboat Springs offers free activities for general public

Read full article on original website
Letter: Brown Ranch plan offers inspiring vision for Steamboat
After a year of work, and supported by the engagement of thousands of members of our community, the Yampa Valley Housing Authority unveiled the Brown Ranch Community Development Plan on Oct. 6. The plan envisions a healthy and vibrant community that will squarely address the challenge of providing affordable housing to Steamboat’s workforce.
Letter: Meghan Lukens is the qualified candidate to support public education, the environment
Meghan Lukens understands the complexity of what it means to serve as state representative and has the education and career background to make the right decisions for our diverse district. Meghan was a student in my creative writing class her senior year, my colleague at Steamboat Springs High School in our humanities department and is a dedicated environmentalist who I collaborate with in my current work for river advocacy. We need a highly educated representative like Meghan who has consistently exhibited a dedication to improving society through actionable public service.
Online edition of community survey now open
Steamboat Springs has released a community-wide survey online, which will run parallel to the surveys sent out by mail in September. The surveys are meant to gauge what the community thinks is going well, what can be improved and how residents believe the city should proceed on various matters. The city is seeking feedback from all residents, regardless of how long they’ve lived in Steamboat.
Stewart promoted into SSPD command position
Christina Stewart, a civilian employee for the Steamboat Springs Police Department, has been named to a new command position, support services manager, where she will oversee 13 civilians and two sworn members of the police force. “We didn’t have to look far to fill this important leadership role showcasing the...
Candidate Column: Jenny Thomas for Routt County clerk and recorder
My name is Jenny Thomas and I am the Routt County clerk and recorder. For nine years I served as a deputy clerk in all areas of the operations of the clerk’s office. In 2019, I was appointed to serve as the Chief Deputy under Kim Bonner. Upon her retirement in January 2022, I was appointed to complete her term as the clerk and recorder. This year I am on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for the position of the Routt County Clerk.
Despite recent denial, Hayden mom advocates for organ donations
After almost a year of communications, medical tests and travel to California for in-person tests and interviews, Hayden mom Jacci Jo Walton’s offer to be a living kidney donor to a family friend was denied. But, if another fitting opportunity arose, Walton said she would do it all over...
Candidates for state House, Senate and Routt commissioner vie for votes at election forum (with video)
Candidates up and down the ballot vying for election on Nov. 8 spoke to Routt County voters Monday, Oct. 10, as part of the Steamboat Pilot & Today 2022 Election Forum. Hosted in partnership with the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors, the Steamboat Chamber and both local political parties, the forum aimed to help voters learn more about the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8, House District 26, Routt County commissioner and more.
Talking Green: Save energy, save money, reduce your carbon footprint — schedule an energy assessment
Did you know that the first Wednesday in October is Energy Efficiency Day? More importantly, did you know that the new Inflation Reduction Act has many tax incentives for energy efficiency improvements starting in 2023?. Learning how to be more energy efficient can save you a lot of money, make...
Candidate Column: Dylan Roberts for Colorado Senate
Hello Routt County voters, I am ready to get to work for you in the Colorado State Senate. You deserve a state senator who will focus on our community’s challenges and opportunities, put politics and ego aside, and strive for results that improve our region and improve people’s lives. I offer you just that.
Annual ski and sport swap set for Oct. 22 at Howelsen Hill
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s annual ski and sport swap will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Howelsen Hill parking lot. Early bird shopping for $15 per person will be from 10-11 a.m. with tickets sold at the door. After that, people may shop for free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If the weather turns bad, the event could be moved inside.
Letter: Numbed by negative mailers? Look for the facts
Dead bunnies, skull and crossbones, many of us independent voters are being bombarded with nasty, negative and untrue mailers. It’s enough to make the average voter not want to vote for anyone and not believe anything. But hold on. Democracy is a messy business and we have critical issues...
City closes Yampa River and Fish Creek confluence through Oct. 31
A small section at the confluence of the Yampa River and Fish Creek along with an area of Fish Creek will be under a voluntary closure through Oct. 31. Working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the City of Steamboat Springs is applying the closure as a way to protect the native mountain whitefish population during their annual spawn migration and concentration.
Steamboat officials remind contractors, homeowners that fall inspection deadline looms￼
With winter approaching, Steamboat Springs Public Works is reminding contractors and homebuilders to plan now for their work during the colder months. According to the city, contractors and homeowners who anticipate needing a temporary certificate of occupancy, certificate of occupancy, or water or sewer service this winter should schedule their projects with enough time to allow for grading, drainage improvements and utility installations to be completed and inspected before Nov. 1.
Routt County sales tax revenues continue to surprise; up 50% since 2019
Routt County’s sales tax revenues have continued to surge higher this year, with the latest end-of-year projections showing the county will have collected about 40% more than anticipated. Sales tax revenues have historically grown at about 5% a year, according to County Finance Director Dan Strnad. But since the...
Steamboat tennis No. 1 doubles team sails to state tournament
A season of pure dominance on the court, Steamboat Springs tennis No. 1 doubles duo of senior JP Carter and sophomore Wiley Cotter are heading to Pueblo for the state tournament. The pair began playing together for the first time at the start of this season and it did not...
Cold front brings chance for snow to Steamboat on Tuesday night
Steamboat Springs has a chance to wake up to some snow this week as a cold front moves through Tuesday night, Oct. 11, that could bring at least a dusting to portions of Mt. Werner. Temperatures will drop enough as the storm moves in from the northwest. Whether there will...
Sailors take second win of the month
Steamboat Springs boys soccer defeated Montrose 4-1 at home on Saturday, Oct. 8. Up three goals at halftime, the Sailors took a more defensive approach in the second half, and neither team was able to score. Steamboat has been working toward an undefeated stretch in October to make a push...
