BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been charged for a reported robbery at a home on Nashville Road on Monday. Bowling Green Police Department said the victim told them that she was standing at her front door when a man had attempted to get into her house. She confronted him and he pushed her into the house, an arrest citation states. He then ran back into his blue van and the victim proceeded to grab a wooden stick and chase after him. During the chase, the victim described a tan handgun falling from the waistband of the perpetrator.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO