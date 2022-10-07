Read full article on original website
whopam.com
One seriously hurt in crash involving Logan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser
One was flown to a hospital following a rear-end collision involving at Logan County Sheriff’s Department vehicle. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Deputy Jason Brent was out of his vehicle on the bypass in Logan County at Stevenson Mill Road cleaning up debris from a vehicular accident, when his cruiser was struck from behind by another vehicle traveling at full speed.
WBKO
Logan County Sherriff’s Office K-9 dog, driver injured in wreck
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A driver has been airlifted for serious injuries after a vehicle hit a deputy K-9 cruiser at the scene of an accident off of Stevenson Mill Road and the bypass. Logan County Sheriff’s Office said the K-9 Vahur, who was in the vehicle during the...
lite987whop.com
Victims identified in Greenville Road shooting
The victims of a shooting on Greenville Road from Friday night have been identified. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department—which is investigating the incident—the victims are Paige Coleman and Angel Hall, both of Hopkinsville. Both sustained gunshots wounds during the incident Friday night, one in the abdomen and the other in the leg, sending them by helicopter to Nashville hospitals for treatment.
whopam.com
One hurt in collision on Hopkinsville Road in Logan County
An Olmstead man was hurt in a vehicle versus a tractor hauling a bushhog collision in Logan County Friday afternoon. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred in the area of Hopkinsville Road and Miles Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Investigation reportedly revealed that a pickup truck operated by 25-year-old Zane Hadden of Olmstead collided with a tractor hauling a bushhog machine that was operated by 62-year-old Michael Bradshaw of Russellville.
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Greenville Road Shooting
Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jade Johnson and Tyisha Redd were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments.
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of impaired drivers arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies arrested a pair of impaired drivers in separate incidents on Monday night. The first incident took place on Hopkinsville Road near Dollar General. Deputies were called about a driver allegedly passed out in his vehicle. The vehicle and its driver, 36-year-old Michael Markham of Princeton were located. Markham was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
WSMV
Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
whopam.com
Clarksville PD investigating snapped telephone pole that caused crash on Peachers Mill Road
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating this morning into a vehicle versus telephone pole collision that closed Peachers Mill Road just north of Abraham Drive. Officers were called to that area right before 5 a.m. Sunday morning for reports that a vehicle had hit some downed power lines there were from a broken telephone police, causing the vehicle to crash. The driver and a passenger received non-life-threatening injuries.
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
Driver flees scene after crashing into telephone pole in Clarksville
A portion of Peachers Mill Road remains shut down after a driver crashed into a telephone pole early Sunday morning and fled the scene.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jury awards more than $19 million in damages to estate of Caldwell County man stabbed to death at Princeton Elks Lodge
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — A jury has awarded $19.35 million to the estate of a man who was stabbed to death outside the Princeton Elks Lodge in 2017, finding that lodge in Caldwell County, Kentucky, failed in its duty to provide a safe environment for customers. In April of...
wkdzradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
wkdzradio.com
Halt In I-24 Westbound Traffic Coming At State Line Monday Evening
Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have issued a warning for drivers in Christian County who, typically, use I-24 as part of their evening commute: one may want to seek an alternate route this afternoon. Beginning at 6 PM, westbound traffic at the Kentucky/Tennessee state line will be completely halted...
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
wkdzradio.com
Man And Woman Charged With Kidnapping In Hopkinsville
A Bowling Green man and woman were charged with kidnapping after an incident on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 24-year-old Cody Snider and 24-year-old Brianna Bozman went to a home on East 7th Street and took a child they did not have custody of while assaulting two of the family members.
WBKO
Bowling Green man arrested for attempted robbery at woman’s house
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been charged for a reported robbery at a home on Nashville Road on Monday. Bowling Green Police Department said the victim told them that she was standing at her front door when a man had attempted to get into her house. She confronted him and he pushed her into the house, an arrest citation states. He then ran back into his blue van and the victim proceeded to grab a wooden stick and chase after him. During the chase, the victim described a tan handgun falling from the waistband of the perpetrator.
whvoradio.com
4-H Bale Trail Marks Arrival Of Fall In Christian County
A train engine, tractor, and a take off on a popular Halloween movie mark the stops on the Christian County 4-H Bale Trail this year. Christian County 4-H Agent Mary Ann Garnett says they are excited to host the Bale Trail again this year. Garnett says there are a variety...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Trigg County
A man was charged with trafficking meth after a traffic stop in Trigg County Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 54-year-old Nathaniel Barber was stopped for careless driving on US 68. During the stop, a law enforcement K9 reportedly alerted on the vehicle, and 92 grams of meth,...
