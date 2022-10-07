ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
whopam.com

One seriously hurt in crash involving Logan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser

One was flown to a hospital following a rear-end collision involving at Logan County Sheriff’s Department vehicle. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Deputy Jason Brent was out of his vehicle on the bypass in Logan County at Stevenson Mill Road cleaning up debris from a vehicular accident, when his cruiser was struck from behind by another vehicle traveling at full speed.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Victims identified in Greenville Road shooting

The victims of a shooting on Greenville Road from Friday night have been identified. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department—which is investigating the incident—the victims are Paige Coleman and Angel Hall, both of Hopkinsville. Both sustained gunshots wounds during the incident Friday night, one in the abdomen and the other in the leg, sending them by helicopter to Nashville hospitals for treatment.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

One hurt in collision on Hopkinsville Road in Logan County

An Olmstead man was hurt in a vehicle versus a tractor hauling a bushhog collision in Logan County Friday afternoon. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred in the area of Hopkinsville Road and Miles Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Investigation reportedly revealed that a pickup truck operated by 25-year-old Zane Hadden of Olmstead collided with a tractor hauling a bushhog machine that was operated by 62-year-old Michael Bradshaw of Russellville.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Christian County, KY
Accidents
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Christian County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Field, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Accidents
County
Christian County, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Greenville Road Shooting

Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jade Johnson and Tyisha Redd were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

A pair of impaired drivers arrested in Caldwell County

Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies arrested a pair of impaired drivers in separate incidents on Monday night. The first incident took place on Hopkinsville Road near Dollar General. Deputies were called about a driver allegedly passed out in his vehicle. The vehicle and its driver, 36-year-old Michael Markham of Princeton were located. Markham was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash

A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Rollover#Traffic Accident
whopam.com

Clarksville PD investigating snapped telephone pole that caused crash on Peachers Mill Road

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating this morning into a vehicle versus telephone pole collision that closed Peachers Mill Road just north of Abraham Drive. Officers were called to that area right before 5 a.m. Sunday morning for reports that a vehicle had hit some downed power lines there were from a broken telephone police, causing the vehicle to crash. The driver and a passenger received non-life-threatening injuries.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wkdzradio.com

Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County

A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Halt In I-24 Westbound Traffic Coming At State Line Monday Evening

Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have issued a warning for drivers in Christian County who, typically, use I-24 as part of their evening commute: one may want to seek an alternate route this afternoon. Beginning at 6 PM, westbound traffic at the Kentucky/Tennessee state line will be completely halted...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man And Woman Charged With Kidnapping In Hopkinsville

A Bowling Green man and woman were charged with kidnapping after an incident on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 24-year-old Cody Snider and 24-year-old Brianna Bozman went to a home on East 7th Street and took a child they did not have custody of while assaulting two of the family members.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green man arrested for attempted robbery at woman’s house

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been charged for a reported robbery at a home on Nashville Road on Monday. Bowling Green Police Department said the victim told them that she was standing at her front door when a man had attempted to get into her house. She confronted him and he pushed her into the house, an arrest citation states. He then ran back into his blue van and the victim proceeded to grab a wooden stick and chase after him. During the chase, the victim described a tan handgun falling from the waistband of the perpetrator.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

4-H Bale Trail Marks Arrival Of Fall In Christian County

A train engine, tractor, and a take off on a popular Halloween movie mark the stops on the Christian County 4-H Bale Trail this year. Christian County 4-H Agent Mary Ann Garnett says they are excited to host the Bale Trail again this year. Garnett says there are a variety...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Trigg County

A man was charged with trafficking meth after a traffic stop in Trigg County Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 54-year-old Nathaniel Barber was stopped for careless driving on US 68. During the stop, a law enforcement K9 reportedly alerted on the vehicle, and 92 grams of meth,...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy