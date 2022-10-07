Could 'must-win' situation force Patriots to play Mac Jones against Detroit Lions

The 1-3 Patriots can put themselves on the path to repeating last year’s surge with a win this week against the Detroit Lions – arguably the best fun-bad team in the NFL this season.

Of course, they’ll have to most likely do without starting quarterback Mac Jones, who is still pushing to play but doesn’t look close to himself after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

And if they can’t, their season might be over by 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, says NESN’s Dakota Randall.

“This game really is a must-win for the Patriots. They can’t go 1-4,” Randall said of the Week 5 matchup against the 1-3 Lions, who come into Gillette Stadium boasting the highest-scoring offense in the NFL.

“They absolutely can’t lose this game…Dan Campbell, since he took over the Lions, is 0-9-1 on the road. You don’t want Dan Campbell to pick up his first road win at Gillette. That’d be a bad look for the Patriots not only just for records and playoffs but morale and mindset of the team. You can’t lose this game.”

Though the games after this one – a road meeting with the Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland Browns, the Chicago Bears, the rival New York Jets and punch-less Indianapolis Colts – are all winnable, starting off on the wrong foot against Detroit could be disastrous.

That reality might be enough, Randall says, to convince them to consider a still-hobbled Jones as a game-time decision for this weekend if he’s functional enough to run the offense.

“If Mac Jones is borderline, maybe they push it over the goal line there…but I think he doesn’t look like he’s moving well in practice,” he said. “…If they think the season’s on the line – I don’t know if they think it’s quite that dire – but if they are feeling that way, maybe they force it there. But I’d be surprised [if Jones played] because I don’t think he’s really all that close.”

It feels more likely than not that the Patriots will roll the dice with Zappe and hope a strong run game and defensive performance will give them enough to escape Week 5 with a win and re-assess Jones’ status before the road game in Cleveland.

If that gamble fails, New England will be in serious trouble.