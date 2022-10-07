ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBC Chicago

The Latest on Cubs Starter Kyle Hendricks' Shoulder Injury

The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury. “He hasn't started actively throwing...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Jed Hoyer: Cubs to Tender Willson Contreras Qualifying Offer

Cubs to tender Willson Contreras qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, the Cubs will tender catcher and pending free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, team president Jed Hoyer said Monday. “We’ll obviously make him a qualifying offer and we’ll continue that dialogue,” Hoyer said. “We’ve...
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Tampa, FL
Cleveland, OH
Sports
NBC Chicago

Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team

Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ex-Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Writes Letter About Chicago

Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Triston Mckenzie
NBC Chicago

NHL 2022-23 Season Predictions: Playoff Picks and Stanley Cup Winner

NHL 2022-23 predictions: Playoff picks and Stanley Cup winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here! So let's waste no time and dive right into playoff predictions:. Atlantic Division:. 1. Tampa Bay Lightning. 2. Toronto Maple Leafs. 3. Florida Panthers. Metropolitan Division:. 1. New...
NHL
#Mlb Playoffs#Nbc Sports Chicago#Guardian#Espn2#The New York Yankees
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Jed Hoyer Wary of Overvaluing Team's Good Second Half

Jed Hoyer wary of overvaluing Cubs’ good second half originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jed Hoyer spent much of his end-of-season press conference Monday discussing the organization's excitement around the Cubs’ good second half of 2022. But the Cubs president also cautioned about potential dangers in reading...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ex-Cubs Reliever Scott Effross Needs Tommy John Surgery

Ex-Cub Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Scott Effross, the former Cubs reliever traded before the Aug. 2 deadline, needs Tommy John surgery, according to a report. YES Network’s Jack Curry reported the news after Effross was a noticeable omission from the Yankees’ ALDS...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Chicago

Boy Tackled by Security After Running on Field at Bucs Game

A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Chicago

Tampa Bay Lightning Suspend Defenseman Ian Cole Pending Investigation

The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Chicago

Five Top Targets Ahead of 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

Five top targets ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There is still a long way to go in the NFL season, but it’s time for teams to make some moves. Contenders have begun looking at ways to bolster their rosters, while struggling teams...
NFL
