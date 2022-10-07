Read full article on original website
The Latest on Cubs Starter Kyle Hendricks' Shoulder Injury
The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury. “He hasn't started actively throwing...
Jed Hoyer: Cubs to Tender Willson Contreras Qualifying Offer
Cubs to tender Willson Contreras qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, the Cubs will tender catcher and pending free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, team president Jed Hoyer said Monday. “We’ll obviously make him a qualifying offer and we’ll continue that dialogue,” Hoyer said. “We’ve...
Why You Can Cross Carlos Rodón Off Cubs' Jed Hoyer's Free Agent List
Why you can cross Carlos Rodón off Hoyer's free agent list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. So much for Carlos Rodón becoming a Cub this winter. Cubs president Jed Hoyer wouldn’t talk specifically about free agent targets when he met the media Monday for his annual end-of-season press conference.
WATCH: Yordan Alvarez Hits Walk-Off Home Run to Complete Astros' Comeback Over Mariners
WATCH: Alvarez hits walk-off home run to complete Astros' comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yordan Alvarez is ready for the moment. When the Houston Astros needed their superstar the most, the 25-year-old slugger blasted a two-out, three-run home run to give his team an 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS.
Astros' Phil Maton to Miss Postseason After Punching Locker
Astros’ Phil Maton to miss postseason after punching locker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Phil Maton let his anger get the best of him, and it is going to cost him the chance to pitch in the playoffs. The Houston Astros reliever revealed on Tuesday that he broke...
Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team
Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
Ex-Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Writes Letter About Chicago
Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.
Bob Nightengale on Cubs' Willson Contreras: ‘He's Gone for Sure'
Nightengale on Contreras: 'He's gone for sure' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Willson Contreras' time with the Cubs is over. "He's gone, for sure. The Cubs really had no interest in keeping him," Nightengale said on NBC's Sports Sunday. "They talked [about] a...
Why Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts Could Be in Cubs' Sights
Why Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts should be in Cubs plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Whether the Cubs dip toes into the deep end of the starting pitching market this winter, it’s a safe bet those toes will be at least kicking the tires on some of the big-name free agent shortstops.
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
NHL 2022-23 Season Predictions: Playoff Picks and Stanley Cup Winner
NHL 2022-23 predictions: Playoff picks and Stanley Cup winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here! So let's waste no time and dive right into playoff predictions:. Atlantic Division:. 1. Tampa Bay Lightning. 2. Toronto Maple Leafs. 3. Florida Panthers. Metropolitan Division:. 1. New...
NHL・
Colorado Avalanche Unveil 14-Karat White Gold 2022 Stanley Cup Championship Ring
Avalanche unveil 14-karat white gold 2022 Stanley Cup ring originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Colorado brought the chills with its 2022 Stanley Cup championship ring. The Avalanche unveiled their new 14-karat white gold ring to honor their 4-2 series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in June:. Players, coaching...
Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts: ‘We Will Be Active in Free Agency'
Tom Ricketts: Cubs 'will be active in free agency' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Team chairman Tom Ricketts vowed to provide the resources necessary for the Cubs front office to spend this winter in a letter to fans Tuesday. "We will be active in free agency and have the...
When Was the Last Time the San Diego Padres Played in the Playoffs? What About the World Series?
San Diego is all about baseball right now. Padres fans are getting some much-needed playoff baseball for the first time since 2020. That year, because of the pandemic, fans were not able to see the action in-person. Needless to say, there is some making up to do. When Were the...
Cubs' Jed Hoyer Wary of Overvaluing Team's Good Second Half
Jed Hoyer wary of overvaluing Cubs’ good second half originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jed Hoyer spent much of his end-of-season press conference Monday discussing the organization's excitement around the Cubs’ good second half of 2022. But the Cubs president also cautioned about potential dangers in reading...
Ex-Cubs Reliever Scott Effross Needs Tommy John Surgery
Ex-Cub Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Scott Effross, the former Cubs reliever traded before the Aug. 2 deadline, needs Tommy John surgery, according to a report. YES Network’s Jack Curry reported the news after Effross was a noticeable omission from the Yankees’ ALDS...
Boy Tackled by Security After Running on Field at Bucs Game
A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Vikings
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Parity, or mediocrity, continues to reign in the NFL in the Year of Our Lord 2022. The Bears, unsurprisingly, are right in the thick of the bleh stew the league is cooking up. The...
Tampa Bay Lightning Suspend Defenseman Ian Cole Pending Investigation
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details.
Five Top Targets Ahead of 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
Five top targets ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There is still a long way to go in the NFL season, but it’s time for teams to make some moves. Contenders have begun looking at ways to bolster their rosters, while struggling teams...
NFL・
