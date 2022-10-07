Read full article on original website
WTOP
Israel says it has reached ‘historic agreement’ with Lebanon over maritime border
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it has reached 'historic agreement' with Lebanon over maritime border.
Five Russians Detained Over Crimea Bridge Attack
The FSB published photos of those it accused of being involved in the organization of the October 8 blast on Kerch Bridge.
Russia-Ukraine war live: eight arrests reported after Crimea bridge attack; Russia sustains losses in southern Ukraine
Five Russian citizens among arrests, according to local media; Ukraine military reports damage to Russian weapons and personnel
WTOP
Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years
BANGKOK (AP) — Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years.
WTOP
Analysis: Why latest Russian move on Ukraine ‘feels different’
At 7:25 a.m., as I prepared to do a live update with the morning broadcast team on WTOP, anchor Joan Jones said in a brief off-air prep chat, “This feels different.”. She was undeniably correct, because this time, Russia’s attack is different. About two hours earlier, just after...
Biden vows consequences for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ decision
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pledged on Tuesday "there will be consequences" for U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week that it would cut its oil production target over U.S. objections.
