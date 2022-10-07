Read full article on original website
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette Explains What Happened on Costly Fumble Vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Ihmir Smith-Marsette had been craving the moment that arrived Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the Bears trailing the Minnesota Vikings 29-22 late in the fourth quarter, Smith-Marsette had the chance to drive a dagger into the heart of the team that cut him before the season.
Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team
Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
Bears Safety Eddie Jackson Alludes to Jaylon Johnson's Return
Eddie Jackson alludes to Jaylon Johnson's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eddie Jackson made it perfectly clear a there's a piece missing from the Bears' defense after the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That piece is named Jaylon Johnson. But, Jackson alluded to the starting corner's potential...
NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Vikings
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Parity, or mediocrity, continues to reign in the NFL in the Year of Our Lord 2022. The Bears, unsurprisingly, are right in the thick of the bleh stew the league is cooking up. The...
How Justin Fields' Yoga Breathing Technique Helped Bears QB Vs. Vikings
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields played what arguably was his best half of NFL football Sunday when the Bears’ comeback against the Minnesota Vikings came up short in a 29-22 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium. After the loss, the 23-year-old quarterback said it was the most comfortable...
How Justin Fields Impressed Bears During Two-Minute Drill Vs. Vikings
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields showed a lot during his near-perfect second half in the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was accurate, and decisive, showed improved pocket presence, and impressive composure. It's that composure that stood out to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy,...
Bears Defensive Coordinator Shares Blame for Slow Starts on Defense
Bears DC Alan Williams shares blame for slow starts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ask pretty much anyone around Halas Hall why the Bears failed to stop anything the Vikings threw at them in the first half, and you’ll probably get the same answer: execution. Coaches and players agreed that their plan to contain Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook was solid, they just didn’t make the plays on the field. At halftime, there wasn’t some big overhaul of their gameplan that led to their success in the second half. They just cleaned some stuff up, made minor tweaks, and played better.
Aaron Rodgers DoppelgäNger Spotted at Packers Game in London
Aaron Rodgers doppelgänger spotted at London game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Last year, the Twitter-sphere was shocked at the similarity between Aaron Rodgers and his doppelganger, Frank, who attended a Packers game in December last year. He's back again. The Rodgers look-a-like traveled from Germany to London...
Trent Dilfer Says Bears' Justin Fields Is the Best Elite 11 QB Ever
Dilfer says Fields is the best Elite 11 QB ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Trent Dilfer showed undeniable praise for Justin Fields from the Bears' loss on his weekly 670 the Score segment. He broke down various instances from Sunday's loss of Fields' tranquility and dominance in the...
Bears-Commanders Thursday Night Football Scouting Report
Commanders Scouting Report: What to expect on TNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, in a lot of ways it will be like they’re playing themselves. The Commanders are a team that has been looking for a franchise QB since Robert Griffin III hurt himself, and hope they’ve finally got their guy in Carson Wentz. They’re a team that has struggled in key categories on defense. For the Bears it’s bad run defense and lack of pressure on the quarterback. For the Commanders it’s giving up explosive pass plays and not taking the ball away. They’re also a team that has lost more than they’ve won.
Report: Giants Punter Still in London Due to Passport Issues
Report: Giants punter still in London due to passport issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's been more than 48 hours since the New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers in London. But one of New York's players is still across the pond. Punter Jamie Gillan remains in...
When Did Roughing the Passer Become a Rule?
When did roughing the passer become a rule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nobody is ever happy with referees. But during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, players, coaches and fans were all particularly upset with the officials. Throughout the week, there were several questionable roughing the passer calls – notably involving Tom Brady and Derek Carr – that left everyone scratching their head.
What NFL Teams Have a Bye in Week 6?
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 6? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much needed break.
Allen, Bills Vs. Mahomes, Chiefs Week 6 Tv Channel, Odds and More
How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs: TV channel, start time, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Buffalo Bills have waited nine months for a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 6, they finally get their chance. Kansas City ended Buffalo’s 2021 season in the AFC Divisional...
Bulls' Patrick Williams Closes Preseason With Most Aggressive Game
Williams closes preseason with aggressive effort originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams saved his best for last. Now, the trick is to do it when it counts---and when he’s playing alongside high-usage offensive options like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. If he’s playing alongside DeRozan,...
Billy Donovan Names Ayo Dosunmu Bulls' Starting Point Guard
Ayo Dosunmu 'thankful' to be named Bulls' starting PG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. From the 38th pick in the 2021 draft to now, roughly 16 months later, being named the full-time starting point guard for his hometown team. After the Chicago Bulls' preseason finale Tuesday night, a 127-104...
