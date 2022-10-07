Washington’s 21-17 loss to Tennessee was the Commanders’ fourth straight and makes them one of five 1-4 teams at this point of the NFL season (Houston is 1-3-1). In a league where every team is engineered to finish between 10-7 and 7-10 (love the 17-game season), the Burgundy and Gold are already three games under .500 after five weeks. And this is not an isolated incident: they’ve started 2-3, 1-4 and 0-5 over the previous three seasons (one certainly misses the days when Jay Gruden churned out 3-2 starts from 2015-18).

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 22 HOURS AGO