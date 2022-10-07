ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Eagles are undefeated, but hardly perfect at 5-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donovan McNabb was all smiles in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room as he hit up Jalen Hurts for a big bro hug and a few encouraging words. The greatest quarterback in Eagles history and the one leading the top team in the NFL have something in common: Each led the Eagles to a 5-0 start.
Commanders Corner: One Titanic struggle

Washington’s 21-17 loss to Tennessee was the Commanders’ fourth straight and makes them one of five 1-4 teams at this point of the NFL season (Houston is 1-3-1). In a league where every team is engineered to finish between 10-7 and 7-10 (love the 17-game season), the Burgundy and Gold are already three games under .500 after five weeks. And this is not an isolated incident: they’ve started 2-3, 1-4 and 0-5 over the previous three seasons (one certainly misses the days when Jay Gruden churned out 3-2 starts from 2015-18).
Packers stagger back home after surprising loss to Giants

The offense can’t put together a complete performance. The defense isn’t living up to its preseason expectations. Green Bay’s output through the first five weeks of the season raises doubts about the Packers’ chances of winning a fourth straight NFC North title and seriously challenging for a Super Bowl berth.
Tomlin: Steelers need to work back toward ‘respectability’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The hole the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in is basically unprecedented during Mike Tomlin’s long and largely successful tenure. Five games into the season, the Steelers (1-4) are injury-plagued and toothless on defense. Young, inexperienced and ineffective on offense. The upcoming schedule is daunting. And...
Delving fully into Ron Rivera’s remarks on Washington’s rebuild and Carson Wentz

Delving fully into Rivera's quotes about his rebuild and Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After Week 5’s loss to Tennessee, Ron Rivera once again told reporters that his rebuild of Washington won’t happen “overnight” but will work “eventually.” It’s a talking point he’s deployed often since taking over the franchise in 2020, but with the club starting Rivera’s third year in charge at 1-4, it’s also a talking point that’s getting old.
Bills draw inspiration from Kobe-led Olympic ‘Redeem Team’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sticking with his yearlong message of “Find A Way,” Bills coach Sean McDermott had his players view the recently released documentary chronicling the U.S. men’s basketball team’s journey to win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. The film’s...
Saints win begs questions about Hill, Dalton going forward

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they’ll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned?. And after two solid starts by Dalton, would the Saints...
Jaguars take huge step back after showing signs of progress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars may have flushed four weeks of progress in four quarters against rival Houston. Lackluster effort, boneheaded decisions, costly turnovers and dropped passes. It was the kind of performance everyone has grown accustomed to seeing from the Jaguars for the past decade or more.
NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — LAS VEGAS: RB Brittain Brown, LB Jayon Brown, TE Foster Moreau, DT Johnathan Hankins, DT Matthew Butler, DE Tashawn Bower. KANSAS CITY: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Mike Danna, DE Joshua Kaindoh, G Trey Smith.
Intentional or not, Ron Rivera’s ‘quarterback’ blunder makes an impact

Intentional or not, Ron Rivera’s 'quarterback' blunder makes an impact originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ron Rivera spoke the word “quarterback” and all of a sudden a room full of reporters typing on keyboards and shuffling about cell phones went silent. Did Rivera just completely bury...
Today in Sports History: Man O War defeats Sir Barton

1920 — In the final race of his career, 3-year-old Man O War defeats 1919 Triple Crown winner Sir Barton in a match race, the Kenilworth Park Gold Cup. Sent off at odds of 1-20, Man o War wins by seven lengths for his 14th consecutive victory. 1940 —...
Carson Wentz did his best to de-escalate what Ron Rivera started

Wentz did his best to de-escalate what Rivera started originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Carson Wentz unwittingly became part of a large NFL story on Monday, when Ron Rivera initially identified the quarterback position as the reason why the Commanders are lagging behind the rest of the division before he clumsily attempted to defend the team’s current signal-caller.
Sports on TV for Wednesday, October 12

ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall. GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, First Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan. MLB BASEBALL. 4:30 p.m. FOX — N.L. Divisional Series: Philadelphia...
Rockets far from contention, but excited about young talent

HOUSTON (AP) — From the outside, it is hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel for a Houston Rockets team that finished with the NBA’s worst record for the past two seasons. Inside the organization, however, optimism abounds because those last-place finishes have allowed...
