Kosciusko County, IN

Deadly mosquito-transmitted virus found in Indiana

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Indiana Department of Health is warning that potentially deadly mosquito-transmitted Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been found in two Northern Indiana counties.

The health department said three horses, two in LaGrange County and one in Kosciusko County have tested positive for the virus known as “sleeping sickness” in horses.

There have been no known human cases.

Dr. Bret Marsh, veterinarian with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, said that while rare, “the virus is a serious threat to both horses and people in northern Indiana.”

Symptoms in people include chills, fever, body aches and joint pain. In horses, the virus causes listlessness , high fever and seizures and they rarely survive.

People can have long-term complications from the virus.

“While this risk is currently decreasing due to cooler weather, it will persist until the first hard freeze," said Marsh.

