8 Best Real Estate Stocks to Buy
Keep dividend income flowing with real estate stocks. Persistently elevated inflation and sharply rising interest rates have investors concerned about 1970s-era stagflation returning in 2022. The last time stagflation was a problem, real estate was a top-performing sector in the market. Buying physical property can be difficult and expensive, but investors can easily put money in real estate by buying shares of real estate investment trusts, or REITs. There are many different types of REITs, and most of them pay sizable dividends and serve as reliable sources of income. Here are eight of the best real estate stocks to buy in 2022, according to CFRA analysts.
Pound falls after UK bank chief rules out extending help
LONDON — (AP) — The pound sank against the dollar early Wednesday after the Bank of England governor confirmed the bank won't extend an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets. Andrew Bailey said the program will end on Friday as scheduled. The pound fell...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Trade Higher; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded slightly higher, trading above the $19,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, but remained below the key $1,300 level on Wednesday. Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this...
The pound rallies from a 2-week low after the Bank of England reportedly signals it's ready to keep buying bonds
The British pound has swung to a gain after the Financial Times reported the Bank of England signaled it could extend its emergency bond buying program.
UK economy shrank by 0.3% in August, ONS figures show
The British economy contracted in August, shrinking by 0.3 per cent on the previous month.The Office for National Statistics released its latest reading on the UK's performance as the government fears the prospect of recession ahead, given the toll placed on demand by the cost of living crisis.The latest data means the economy is on track to contract overall in the third quarter, with the ONS confirming there would need to be growth of more than 1 per cent in September to prevent a quarterly decline.The ONS said there has been a continued slowing in three-month growth, with gross domestic...
Why Laser Photonics Shares Jumped By Around 44%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares climbed 107.7% to close at $0.3395 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE shares gained 62.3% to close at $40.00 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806. Clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients achieved with a mean percentage reduction in PASI from baseline at 4 weeks of 43.7% in the high dose group.
