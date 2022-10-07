Read full article on original website
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette Explains What Happened on Costly Fumble Vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Ihmir Smith-Marsette had been craving the moment that arrived Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the Bears trailing the Minnesota Vikings 29-22 late in the fourth quarter, Smith-Marsette had the chance to drive a dagger into the heart of the team that cut him before the season.
Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team
Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Vikings
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Parity, or mediocrity, continues to reign in the NFL in the Year of Our Lord 2022. The Bears, unsurprisingly, are right in the thick of the bleh stew the league is cooking up. The...
Bears Safety Eddie Jackson Alludes to Jaylon Johnson's Return
Eddie Jackson alludes to Jaylon Johnson's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eddie Jackson made it perfectly clear a there's a piece missing from the Bears' defense after the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That piece is named Jaylon Johnson. But, Jackson alluded to the starting corner's potential...
Aaron Rodgers DoppelgäNger Spotted at Packers Game in London
Aaron Rodgers doppelgänger spotted at London game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Last year, the Twitter-sphere was shocked at the similarity between Aaron Rodgers and his doppelganger, Frank, who attended a Packers game in December last year. He's back again. The Rodgers look-a-like traveled from Germany to London...
How Justin Fields' Yoga Breathing Technique Helped Bears QB Vs. Vikings
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields played what arguably was his best half of NFL football Sunday when the Bears’ comeback against the Minnesota Vikings came up short in a 29-22 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium. After the loss, the 23-year-old quarterback said it was the most comfortable...
When Did Roughing the Passer Become a Rule?
When did roughing the passer become a rule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nobody is ever happy with referees. But during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, players, coaches and fans were all particularly upset with the officials. Throughout the week, there were several questionable roughing the passer calls – notably involving Tom Brady and Derek Carr – that left everyone scratching their head.
Boy Tackled by Security After Running on Field at Bucs Game
A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
Five Top Targets Ahead of 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
Five top targets ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There is still a long way to go in the NFL season, but it’s time for teams to make some moves. Contenders have begun looking at ways to bolster their rosters, while struggling teams...
What NFL Teams Have a Bye in Week 6?
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 6? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much needed break.
Report: Giants Punter Still in London Due to Passport Issues
Report: Giants punter still in London due to passport issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's been more than 48 hours since the New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers in London. But one of New York's players is still across the pond. Punter Jamie Gillan remains in...
Taysom Hill Joins Bears Legend Walter Payton in Rare Stat Category
Taysom Hill joins Walter Payton in rare stat category originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Taysom Hill joined Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton in a rare, impressive statistical category on Sunday. Hill and Payton are the only two players in the Super Bowl era with 20 rushing...
Trent Dilfer Says Bears' Justin Fields Is the Best Elite 11 QB Ever
Dilfer says Fields is the best Elite 11 QB ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Trent Dilfer showed undeniable praise for Justin Fields from the Bears' loss on his weekly 670 the Score segment. He broke down various instances from Sunday's loss of Fields' tranquility and dominance in the...
How Justin Fields Impressed Bears During Two-Minute Drill Vs. Vikings
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields showed a lot during his near-perfect second half in the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was accurate, and decisive, showed improved pocket presence, and impressive composure. It's that composure that stood out to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy,...
Allen, Bills Vs. Mahomes, Chiefs Week 6 Tv Channel, Odds and More
How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs: TV channel, start time, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Buffalo Bills have waited nine months for a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 6, they finally get their chance. Kansas City ended Buffalo’s 2021 season in the AFC Divisional...
Bears Defensive Coordinator Shares Blame for Slow Starts on Defense
Bears DC Alan Williams shares blame for slow starts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ask pretty much anyone around Halas Hall why the Bears failed to stop anything the Vikings threw at them in the first half, and you’ll probably get the same answer: execution. Coaches and players agreed that their plan to contain Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook was solid, they just didn’t make the plays on the field. At halftime, there wasn’t some big overhaul of their gameplan that led to their success in the second half. They just cleaned some stuff up, made minor tweaks, and played better.
Bears-Commanders Thursday Night Football Scouting Report
Commanders Scouting Report: What to expect on TNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, in a lot of ways it will be like they’re playing themselves. The Commanders are a team that has been looking for a franchise QB since Robert Griffin III hurt himself, and hope they’ve finally got their guy in Carson Wentz. They’re a team that has struggled in key categories on defense. For the Bears it’s bad run defense and lack of pressure on the quarterback. For the Commanders it’s giving up explosive pass plays and not taking the ball away. They’re also a team that has lost more than they’ve won.
Report: City Approves 'Resolution' for New Football Stadium for Jackson State
The City of Jackson's council has unanimously approved a resolution for the construction of a new stadium for the Jackson State Tigers football team.
Astros' Phil Maton to Miss Postseason After Punching Locker
Astros’ Phil Maton to miss postseason after punching locker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Phil Maton let his anger get the best of him, and it is going to cost him the chance to pitch in the playoffs. The Houston Astros reliever revealed on Tuesday that he broke...
Draymond Green fined but not suspended, set to rejoin team
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Draymond Green has been fined but won't be suspended by the Golden State Warriors for a violent punch to the face of teammate Jordan Poole last week. Coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's preseason win against Portland that Green would return to practice...
