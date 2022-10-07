ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team

Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Safety Eddie Jackson Alludes to Jaylon Johnson's Return

Eddie Jackson alludes to Jaylon Johnson's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eddie Jackson made it perfectly clear a there's a piece missing from the Bears' defense after the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That piece is named Jaylon Johnson. But, Jackson alluded to the starting corner's potential...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Aaron Rodgers DoppelgäNger Spotted at Packers Game in London

Aaron Rodgers doppelgänger spotted at London game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Last year, the Twitter-sphere was shocked at the similarity between Aaron Rodgers and his doppelganger, Frank, who attended a Packers game in December last year. He's back again. The Rodgers look-a-like traveled from Germany to London...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

When Did Roughing the Passer Become a Rule?

When did roughing the passer become a rule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nobody is ever happy with referees. But during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, players, coaches and fans were all particularly upset with the officials. Throughout the week, there were several questionable roughing the passer calls – notably involving Tom Brady and Derek Carr – that left everyone scratching their head.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Boy Tackled by Security After Running on Field at Bucs Game

A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Chicago

Five Top Targets Ahead of 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

Five top targets ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There is still a long way to go in the NFL season, but it’s time for teams to make some moves. Contenders have begun looking at ways to bolster their rosters, while struggling teams...
NFL
NBC Chicago

What NFL Teams Have a Bye in Week 6?

What NFL teams have a bye in Week 6? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much needed break.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Report: Giants Punter Still in London Due to Passport Issues

Report: Giants punter still in London due to passport issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's been more than 48 hours since the New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers in London. But one of New York's players is still across the pond. Punter Jamie Gillan remains in...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears Defensive Coordinator Shares Blame for Slow Starts on Defense

Bears DC Alan Williams shares blame for slow starts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ask pretty much anyone around Halas Hall why the Bears failed to stop anything the Vikings threw at them in the first half, and you’ll probably get the same answer: execution. Coaches and players agreed that their plan to contain Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook was solid, they just didn’t make the plays on the field. At halftime, there wasn’t some big overhaul of their gameplan that led to their success in the second half. They just cleaned some stuff up, made minor tweaks, and played better.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears-Commanders Thursday Night Football Scouting Report

Commanders Scouting Report: What to expect on TNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, in a lot of ways it will be like they’re playing themselves. The Commanders are a team that has been looking for a franchise QB since Robert Griffin III hurt himself, and hope they’ve finally got their guy in Carson Wentz. They’re a team that has struggled in key categories on defense. For the Bears it’s bad run defense and lack of pressure on the quarterback. For the Commanders it’s giving up explosive pass plays and not taking the ball away. They’re also a team that has lost more than they’ve won.
CHICAGO, IL
