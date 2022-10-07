ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football seeking consistency vs No. 8 Tennessee; here's what to know

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZQDR_0iQP9esU00

LSU football is about to play its first ranked-on-ranked football game in more than two seasons, and new head coach Brian Kelly isn't against people calling it what it is.

Of course, that's as long as they're using the right terminology.

"What I'm excited about is playing at home, you know, against the top 10 opponent in the SEC and at Tiger Stadium," Kelly said. "You know, it's a privilege to play in these games. It's not pressure, it's a privilege."

But that statement comes with some caveats. This is a team that enters at 4-1 and still unbeaten in the Southeastern Conference, but they've both been uneven efforts. The Tigers trailed 16-10 entering the 4th quarter against Mississippi State before rallying to win 31-16. They also trailed 17-0 against Auburn before scoring 21 unanswered points for a win, despite only throwing for 85 yards total in the game.

Kely has said he'd like quarterback Jayden Daniels to be more aggressive, even if it means a few turnovers. That's all part of the game.

THE GAME | No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC)
- When : 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8
- Where : Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Betting : Tennessee -3
- TV : ESPN
- Listen : WWL AM-870; FM-105.3

It's a team that has things to fix, but one that's been able to win SEC games while they're being fixed. Against Tennessee it's going to take a complete performance at the right time.

"We don't want a team that plays up and down. We want a consistency in our performance," Kelly said. "But the excitement of playing at home, the excitement of playing a top-10 team. You want all those things as long as you're in your right emotional zone and you you come to each game ready to play. And we're learning how to do that. We we haven't been consistently in that zone each and every week."

Can LSU hang with the 4-0 Vols? We'll find out starting at 11 a.m. Saturday morning (ESPN).

MORE FROM BRIAN KELLY

CHRIS HILTON DONE FOR THE YEAR

The freshman year for LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. has ended early due to a shoulder issue and necessary surgery. Kelly said the young receiver had "subluxed" his shoulder multiple times, a medical term for a partial dislocation.

"It got to the point where, do we wait till the end of the year or do we get it done now? And I think that, you know, it just made sense to get it done now," Kelly said.

Hilton's season will end with 7 catches for 109 yards.

DELLINGER IN A CAST

Sophomore guard Garrett Dellinger broke his hand and missed the matchup against Auburn, but he's now in a cast to protect a surgically repaired fracture and ready to go against Tennessee, Kelly said.

"He's done quite well. ... There's no uneasiness from him. He's attacked it, and he's done very, very well," Kelly said. "We've got the ability to do 3D Cast renderings of the hand to make it so comfortable for him. And I think that's really helped him to find the right cast and the right fit. So he's done quite well this week. We feel comfortable with him in there."

DID MISS. STATE MATCHUP HELP PREPARE FOR VOLS' TEMPO?

"It helps ... no doubt," Kelly said. "All those little things help in terms of being more familiar with teams that want to play fast and play up tempo. Spread the field. But they are different offenses, there's no doubt about that. Tempo will be a challenge, there's no doubt and the matchups will be what we'll have to look at each and every play. But I think we've got a pretty good sense of what to expect against a really good offense."

THOUGHTS ON TENNESSEE DEFENSE

"We know it's a really good defense," Kelly said. "Their linebackers are active. They're certainly a group I think from a talent standpoint and an execution standpoint, they do a great job. Our hands are full. It's a top 10 team, and they deserve to be. So I think when you're going up against a team of this caliber, you really have to focus on what you do and execute at a high level against a defense like this. But I've said this a number of times: You can't be one-dimensional, like we can't come into this game and think, 'well, we can't run the football. That's it. We're in trouble.' We've got to find a way to do both. We've got to throw the football. We've got to find ways to run and hopefully be efficient when it's when it's time to run the football."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tennessee's Postgame Message For LSU Goes Viral

Tennessee is riding high after Saturday's big win over LSU. The Volunteers stayed undefeated with a 40-13 triumph over the Tigers. After the victory, they had some fun at their SEC adversary's expense. Tennessee's Twitter page trolled LSU by writing "Five and Eaux." Quarterback Hendon Hooker continued his sensational season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News

Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
weatherboy.com

100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today

More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
TENNESSEE STATE
wbrz.com

Rev. Jesse Bilberry, longtime Southern University administrator and local pastor, has died

BATON ROUGE - Reverend Dr. Jesse Bilberry Jr., a longtime administrator at Southern University and local pastor, has died, university officials said Saturday. Bilberry's tenure at the university spanned 15 years. He was the first director of Southern's Freshman Complex and later went on to direct the school's first Office of High School Relations before taking on the role of admissions director.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#College Football#Sec#Tigers#Auburn#Lsu Lrb 4 1#Espn#Wwl
WAFB

2 injured in overnight interstate shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on I-12. The reports of the shooting came in around 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to officials. Police say a 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were traveling westbound on I-12 when someone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person killed by unidentified gunman riding ATV through Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after an unidentified attacker on a four-wheeler fired shots into a car in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Two victims were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooter drove off before police arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
murfreesboro.com

Two Women Wanted for Stealing Checks, Debit and Credit Cards

Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. They are accused of stealing checks, debit/credit cards and ID’s and committing fraudulent transactions using victims’ information. BOLO: Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July...
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy