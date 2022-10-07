ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Coach Kelly and family commit million dollars to new facility

 4 days ago

It’s the largest contribution of money from a sitting coach in the history of LSU Athletics.

LSU Football head coach Brian Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

The money will go to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, the foundation announced Friday.

The money will be used to assist with the proposed expansion and enhancement of the existing athletic training space within the football operations building, pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors.

The athletic training room and recovery suite will be open to and impact all 21 varsity athletics programs at LSU, prioritizing the health and wellness of student-athletes and ensuring generations of Tigers continue to receive world-class care.

“Investing in the health and well-being of student-athletes is among the most important commitments a coach can make, and my family and I are honored and privileged to contribute to the expansion of our athletic training room and recovery suite,” Kelly said. “The commitment from TAF, LSU Athletics, and our partners in the community to provide the best sports medicine and comprehensive care to generations of Tigers is unwavering and unmatched, and we are grateful to be able to give back to all of our student-athletes.”

“We are incredibly appreciative and thankful to Coach Kelly and his family for this generous commitment to student-athlete health and wellness,” said Matt Borman, President and CEO of the Tiger Athletic Foundation.
“Nothing is more important than providing the very best care and facilities possible for our student-athletes, and we are thankful to the Kelly Family for helping to make this transformational space a reality.”

The expanded athletic training room and recovery suite will further demonstrate LSU Sports Medicine’s lifelong commitment and dedication to the health and wellness of elite student-athletes. Included in the new space will be an X-ray suite, sleep lab, upgraded physicians’ offices, infrared sauna, steam room, hyperbaric chamber, hydrotherapy and cryotherapy spaces.

