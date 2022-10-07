Bears' David Montgomery is questionable, Jaylon Johnson is doubtful against Vikings

(670 The Score) The Bears have listed running back David Montgomery as questionable to play against the Vikings on Sunday as he continues to recover from a right ankle injury.

Montgomery returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant after missing the Bears' last game with the injury. He was also a limited participant Friday. Montgomery has carried 35 times for 159 yards this season.

Montgomery suffered the injury during a game on Sept. 25. Without Montgomery, the Bears have turned to second-year running back Khalil Herbert, who has rushed 52 times for 317 yards and three scores this season.

The Bears listed cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) as doubtful to play Sunday. He returned to practice Friday as a limited participant. Johnson has missed the past two games. The Bears also listed safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) as doubtful.

Kickoff between the Bears (2-2) and Vikings (3-1) comes at noon CT on Sunday from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

