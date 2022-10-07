ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triangle Empowered: Pinwheels, Putters, & Pearls

In this special edition of “Triangle Empowered,” The Light 103.9’s Melissa Wade chats with Kelly Thompson, the executive director of Durham’s Exchange Family Center . Since 1992, the Exchange Family Center has counseled countless families in Durham to prevent child abuse and neglect, keeping kids safe in the community. Their free, bilingual, and evidence-based services improve caregiver-child dynamics and prevent trauma for more than 250 families a year. However, with over 80 families still on the waitlist, the EFC needs the community’s help.

They are celebrating their 30th anniversary with their seminal celebration of the kids and families of Durham, “Pinwheels, Putters, and Pearls,” a gala evening on Saturday, October 22, and a golf tournament the morning of Monday, October 24, 2022, both at the Croasdaile Country Club.

CLICK HERE for more information.

