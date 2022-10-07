Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Smith, Arkansas hoops freshman, names one player not getting enough shine for Razorbacks
Nick Smith and Arkansas basketball are set to have a strong season. Smith highlights an incredibly impressive freshman class just arriving to Fayetteville. The 5-star is joined by fellow 5-stars Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh in what was the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class in 2022 just behind Duke.
swark.today
Basketball Hogs to play Red-White game in Barnhill Sunday
FAYETTEVILLE – The 2022 Arkansas men’s basketball Red-White Game, presented by Reese’s, returns to Barnhill Arena on Sunday (Oct. 16) with tip-off set for 2 pm. The game will also be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus. The annual intrasquad scrimmage is free to the public and...
KTLO
Bryant stays at No. 1; Melbourne, Mtn. View keep rankings
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through October 8. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
swark.today
Junior Varsity Mountain Pine player recuperating at home
A call to Sheila Gadberry, the Mountain Pine School District’s Public Relations coordinator yielded this information. The young Mountain Pine football player who was taken by helicopter to a hospital during the Spring Hill v. Mountain Pine Varsity game Friday night, she said, “has been released and is in his home recuperating.”
Jessica Phelan, Fayetteville (Arkansas) volleyball getting national recognition
By Steve Andrews FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Although her humility would never allow her to admit it, Jessica Phelan has been the proverbial “Queen of Volleyball” in Arkansas for more than 25 years. She remains the most decorated volleyball player to ever take the court for University of ...
swark.today
Football Razorbacks release depth chart for BYU game
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will step outside the SEC to take on BYU Saturday in the final game before the much-needed bye week. Arkansas (3-3) and BYU (4-2) have both been ranked much of the season. However, both dropped out of the rankings following weekend losses. The Hogs fell to Mississippi State while BYU dropped a game to Notre Dame in Las Vegas.
swark.today
Hornsby opts for number two quarterback position over being receiver or corner
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby provided a spark for Arkansas on Saturday. Hornsby completed 8 of 17 passes for 234 yards, two interceptions and one touchdown. He also topped Arkansas’ rushing chart with eight carries for 114 yards. The plan to use Hornsby as a wide receiver in addition to quarterback hasn’t gone off as planned. Last week, Sam Pittman announced that Cade Fortin was the backup quarterback instead of Hornsby. However, Hornsby entered the game on Arkansas’ second series and provided spark to the offense.
KATV
Conway man sues country club for cheating him after golf tournament
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Conway man is accusing the Morrilton Country Club of cheating him out of a prize for winning a golf tournament over the weekend. Austin Clagett has hired Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary, PLLC in pursuing legal action against Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton after they refused to transfer the title of a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,595.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman updates KJ Jefferson’s status ahead of Arkansas-BYU game
Arkansas was ranked in the top 10 earlier this season after starting 3-0. But the Razorbacks have lost 3 consecutive games since, including a 40-17 setback at Mississippi State this past Saturday. Hampering Arkansas’ cause was that starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was unable to play. It appears, however, as...
swark.today
Hogs & BYU set for ESPN
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and BYU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday with the game televised on ESPN. Arkansas (3-3) and BYU (4-2) aren’t ranked this week with both falling out of the polls. Arkansas dropped its third straight game of the season losing 40-17 to Mississippi State. BYU fell to Notre Dame 28-20. They also lost earlier in season to Oregon 41-20. Arkansas fell to Texas A&M 23-21 and Alabama 49-26.
nwahomepage.com
Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Kait 8
Comedian Katt Williams coming to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedy legend Katt Williams will bring his “2023 and Me Tour” to the Natural State next February. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in North Little Rock. Tickets go on sale to the general public...
City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
swark.today
Avian influenza case confirmed in Madison County Arkansas; biosecurity webinars planned for Oct. 18, 20
Alabama, Arizona, Hawaii Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and West Virginia are the only states without a reported case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the U.S. Agriculture Department. PRESS RELEASE. By Mary Hightower. U of A System Division...
Road & Track
This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track
If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cool front moving through today will take temperatures down to seasonal normals this weekend
It will be a warm afternoon, but not hot like Thursday got. The cool front moving through the state is helping that. Little Rock will still be well above average with an afternoon high temperature of 84°. The average for today is 78°. But thanks to the cool front it will be back to and even slightly below average Saturday.
Bikes, Blues & BBQ wraps up
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ are officially over and now it's time for the not-so-fun part of a major event like this one, which is the clean-up process.
