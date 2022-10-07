ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Horseshoe Casino Files Application For Mobile Sports Betting

By Airiel Sharice
WOLB 1010AM
WOLB 1010AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U959q_0iQP8MDj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afOSl_0iQP8MDj00

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Horseshoe Casino has filed its application for mobile sports betting just two weeks shy of the deadline.

Filed under the name CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity, LLC, Caesars Entertainment tweeted the news yesterday.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

In a statement released on Twitter, Caesars Entertainment said:

“Today, we announced that Horseshoe Casino Baltimore filed an application for a mobile sports betting license that delivers on a longstanding promise to include a significant ownership interest by local women & minority partners. This is a true hometown application. We’re very pleased to have structured our application in a way that not only reflects our corporate mission to promote diversity, equity and inclusion but is consistent with the spirit of Maryland sports betting legislation, which seeks to create business ownership opportunities that otherwise might not exist,” said Caesars Digital President Eric Hession. “We look forward to working with our exceptional local partners and state regulators in hopes of soon providing Marylanders with a world-class online sports betting experience through the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.”

Last month, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission allowed the rolling approval of online sportsbook licenses instead of a universal start date. Any businesses and individuals pursuing a license will need to submit an application by Oct. 21. The committee may take up to 45 days to consider an application.

In addition, for Maryland’s application to be approved, there needs to be less than 60 applicants before the Oct. 21st deadline.

“We are confident Maryland regulators will find the ownership team outlined in our application well-qualified for mobile sports betting licensure,” said Horseshoe Casino Baltimore Senior Vice President and General Manager Randy Conroy. “The vast majority of the individuals included in our application have previously been approved for gaming licenses in the state, and we believe the credentials of Letha Christian – who is seeking her first Maryland gaming license – make her an ideal candidate for licensure.”

For more details on sports betting in Maryland, click here.

To read the full press release from Caesar’s Entertainment, click here.

RELATED: Gov. Larry Hogan Calls For State Committee To Approve Mobile Sports Betting By Start Of NFL Season

RELATED: Sports Betting Officially Begins at Horseshoe, Live!, and MGM National Harbor Casinos

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The post Horseshoe Casino Files Application For Mobile Sports Betting appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLB 1010AM

Baltimore Ranked Eighth Worst City To Drive In

Driving in Baltimore can be an extreme sport some days so this new ranking the city has earned isn’t surprising at all. According to a new report recently released by WalletHub, Baltimore is the eighth worst city to drive in. Washington D.C. takes seventh place and if you keep going up I-95, you’ll be the […] The post Baltimore Ranked As Eighth Worst City To Drive In appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Empanada Lady seeks first standalone restaurant in Baltimore

Baltimore's The Empanada Lady is searching for the right restaurant space to take her Puerto Rican food startup to the next level. The growing concept, known for its hand-rolled empanadas, currently operates out of North Avenue's artist hub, Motor House. But soon, owner Elisa Milan plans to expand the concept to her own standalone brick-and-mortar.
BALTIMORE, MD
texasmetronews.com

Morgan State will be the first HBCU in 45 years with new Medical School￼

Maryland is home to four historically Black colleges and universities, including Coppin State University, Bowie State University, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Morgan State University. Recently, the schools have been getting a lot of financial support, winning a $600 million lawsuit against the state for inadequate funding. The 15-year lawsuit just came to a close in favor of the schools.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week

– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces Applications Open Today for $95 Million to Further Expand Broadband Access

Internet Service Providers, Local Jurisdictions Can Apply for Grants to Connect Unserved and Underserved Areas. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 Lottery Tickets Sold Last Week in MoCo

Several winning lottery tickets were sold this past week in Montgomery County that have yet to be claimed. They include a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on October 5 at the W Express (5143 River Road) in Bethesda, a $20,004 winning Mega Millions ticket sold on October 5 at Safeway (403 Redland Blvd) in Rockville, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold October 5 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar (12955 Wisteria Drive) in Germantown, and a $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold on October 3 at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli (2011 Veirs Mill Road) in Rockville. All four tickets remain unclaimed as of October 11, according to the Maryland Lottery.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WOLB 1010AM

New WalletHub Study Ranks Columbia, Maryland As Safest City In U.S.

    If you’re looking for a new place to settle down in Maryland, this might be the place for you! A recently released Wallethub study finds that Columbia, Maryland is the safest city in the U.S. Baltimore was ranked 161 with Washington DC coming in at 168 and Philadelphia at 170. St. Louis, Missouri […] The post Columbia, Maryland Ranked Safest City In U.S. In New WalletHub Study appeared first on 92 Q.
COLUMBIA, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The donut flavors served are tremendous, and they have delicious and light vegan donuts. Their donuts are freshly made daily, and they have varying tastes, some light and others very sweet, so there’s a good variety. As you walk into this spot, you know you have entered a donut heaven. Additionally, the staff is friendly, and they assist guests by making suggestions.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

This Week Declared Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week By Gov. Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- This week has been designated as Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week by Gov. Larry Hogan. Now in its 15th year, the annual promotion encourages Maryland schools to serve local food in lunches to show students where their food comes from and to introduce them to fresh, nutritious products made in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
WOLB 1010AM

Baltimore City Leaders Set To Address Bill On Aging Vacant Homes

  Baltimore’s Economic and Community Development Committee is set to discuss a bill on vacant structures Tuesday morning. As many city residents know, vacant housing is an issue that has been affecting Baltimore for many years. According to reports, the legislation that leaders are set to discuss specifically deals with 311 complaint fines. Join Our […] The post Baltimore City Leaders Set To Address Bill On Aging Vacant Homes appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill

The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Smartphone App#Caesars Digital#Marylanders
WOLB 1010AM

Amazon To Hire More Than 3K Holiday Employees In Baltimore and 150K Nationwide

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but also the most expensive and busiest. According to the Associated Press, Amazon will be hiring more than 150,000 seasonal and part-time employees ahead of the holiday season. In Maryland. more than 4,600 roles will available with 3,600 in the Baltimore area. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0qORm6yzRI The company recently closed […] The post Amazon To Hire More Than 3K Holiday Employees In Baltimore and 150K Nationwide appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Baltimore City Public School Teacher Named Maryland’s 2022 Teacher Of The Year

Congratulations are in order for one Baltimore City Public School teacher! Berol Dewdney, a Pre-K teacher at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School, was named Maryland’s 2022 Teacher of the Year! According to the district, Ms. Dewdney was one of seven finalists from across the state. She will now go on to represent Maryland in the […] The post Baltimore City Public School Teacher Named Maryland’s 2022 Teacher Of The Year appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
WOLB 1010AM

Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Maryland

  The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Programs Becoming More Prevalent In Our Area appeared first on 92 Q.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Baltimore Man

Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 65-year-old Sorrell Ennis of Baltimore, Maryland. Ennis was last seen on October 8, 2022, in the Wilmington area. Attempts to contact or locate Ennis have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Ennis is...
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

WOLB 1010AM

1K+
Followers
800
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

WOLB 1010 where information is power!

 https://wolbbaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy