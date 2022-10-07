Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
KSLA
Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new business coming to west Shreveport has some residents concerned. The old IHOP restaurant on Financial Plaza is set to become an adult store called Hustler Hollywood. Shreveport City Council District G candidate Derrick Henderson said the business isn’t right for the area. “This...
KSLA
Shreveport experiences 4 shootings in an hour
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person has been rushed to the hospital with a possibly life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting happened about 8:26 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Jacob Street at Norton Street in Shreveport. That’s three blocks east of Oak Park Elementary/Middle School. The victim showed up...
KSLA
CAFE | Morgahn Bruns - Chimpanzee Discovery Day on Oct. 15
The hike takes place Jan. 1, 2023. Turn-lane project to impact traffic flow at Youree Drive at Regal Drive in Shreveport.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash On I-20 (Shreveport, LA)
On Sunday night, authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Jewella Avenue exit. According to the police, an 18-wheeler struck a [..]
Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?
I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
KSLA
Turn-lane project to impact traffic flow at major Shreveport intersection
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Traffic flow at a major Shreveport intersection will be impacted for months by a $3.1 million highway construction project. Offset left turn lanes similar to those on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway will be installed on Youree Drive (Louisiana Highway 1) at Regal Drive near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers, the Louisiana highway department reports.
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport home damaged by fire; no one injured
SHREVEPORT, La. - A vacant one-story brick home in Shreveport is a total loss after a fire broke out Monday morning in 4800 block of Bethune Drive. According to firefighters, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home when their arrived at the scene. There was no one...
KSLA
Classes canceled at Marshall High due to fire
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Students will not attend classes at Marshall High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12. School was canceled Tuesday as well. Officials with the school say due to a fire in the auto shop class that happened Tuesday morning, classes will remain canceled Wednesday. They say this is to ensure the building is properly aired out and classrooms are ready for students.
Shreveport Line Ave Market Closing- But Don’t Panic
The owners of Maxwell's Market on Line Avenue in Shreveport have made a couple of major announcements. According to a recent Facebook post, the current owners announced they are closing the doors on Friday, October 14th for remodeling, repairs, and maintenance. But they also made another announcement. Notice I said...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana audit shows Shreveport mayor redirected city business to personal friend
(The Center Square) — A recent state audit shows Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spent more than $35,000 on travel between 2019 and 2021 without proper documentation and redirected the city's insurance policies to send business to a longtime friend. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack conducted an investigative audit for...
KSLA
Effort to alter city workers’ health benefits plan for 2023 is withdrawn on 5-2 vote
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An effort to alter the health benefits plan renewal option for City of Shreveport employees for 2023 has been withdrawn. Resolution 128 would have amended what the Health Care Trust Fund Board adopted Sept. 30, particularly as it regards Willis-Knighton Health System’s participation. Watch...
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport driver shot on Sunday night
Officers responded after receiving a call from a driver on Martin Luther King Drive who realized he’d been hit after hearing gunshots. Two bullet holes were found in the man’s vehicle, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police are still searching for suspects. Governor...
Shreveport mayor responds to audit finding improper travel expenses
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he will reimburse the city for all expenses that a legislative audit released Monday shows may have violated travel and procurement policies and procedures.
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Retired SPD officer Tracy Mendels runs for Shreveport mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Shreveport police officer Tracy Mendels believes her career and background give her firsthand insight into what the citizens of Shreveport need. That’s why she says she is running to become the city’s next mayor. “Crime is up top. It is up top....
avoyellestoday.com
Clay H. Swindler 52, Mansura formerly of Shreveport
Clay H. Swindler age 52, a resident of Mansura formerly of Shreveport, passed away on 10/7/22 surrounded by his family. Clay enjoyed fishing, football, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He was most happy watching LSU football and being a dad. He had a great sense of humor and liked to make people laugh. Clay was a Sales Representative for Carry- On- Trailer for 17 years.
KTBS
2 arrested following weekend chase in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested and charged a juvenile and a man after a high-speed chase on Saturday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Deputies were searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas and got into a pursuit with the driver of a white Dodge Charger that was reported as stolen. The high-speed chase started in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in Shreveport and ended on Freedom's Way in Keithville.
ktalnews.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by semi on I-20 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say the pedestrian hit Sunday night on I-20 near Jewella Sunday night has died. Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. when an 18-wheeler struck the pedestrian in the roadway on the overpass. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was still on the scene when officers arrived.
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Adrian Perkins seeks second term as Shreveport mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is looking to serve another four years on the job. “Our administration, we still have work to do,” said Perkins when interviewed at his campaign headquarters on Jewella Avenue. Perkins is a Shreveport native who grew up in Cedar Grove,...
Marshall High School cancels school after fire in automotive shop
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall High School canceled school for Tuesday after a fire, according to the school. Officials with the Marshall Fire Department said they were called to the school around 7 a.m. for a fire in the automotive shop. “Upon arrival, firefighters noted heavy smoke throughout the shop area and some areas where […]
KTBS
'Laughing Man' film spotlights Louisiana homelessness
SHREVEPORT, La. - Filmmaker Zack Godshall will present 'The Laughing Man' on Wednesday, Oct. 12 as part of the Robinson Film Center's Regional Filmmakers Spotlight. The documentary profiles Thomas Alan Williamson and his daily struggle to survive as he faces homelessness in Louisiana. Though known for his infectious laugh, Thomas...
