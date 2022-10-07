Read full article on original website
Here’s Why Your 2021-2022 GMC Yukon Rear Window May Not Open
Some units of the 2021 GMC Yukon and 2022 GMC Yukon may not open the rear window glass in the liftgate as intended. Now, a possible cause and fix for this issue has been identified. Per a recent report by GM TechLink, some units of the 2021 GMC Yukon and...
Refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 Luxury Spied For The First Time
The Cadillac XT4 crossover is set to receive a model refresh for the 2024 model year, debuting a revised exterior, a new interior, and the latest tech features. Now, GM Authority is bringing you the first spy photos of the refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 Luxury. While prototypes of the 2024...
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Already Up For Sale
Making its big debut earlier this year, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is laden with superlatives – not only is it the quickest and most powerful production model to ever wear the Cadillac Escalade nameplate, it’s also the most expensive production Cadillac ever made. Now, this particular example is up for grabs in a new online auction.
2022 GMC Canyon Heated Seat Retrofit Under Way
The 2022 GMC Canyon was recently under constraint for the heated seat and ventilated seat features, but luckily, customers affected by this constraint are now eligible to have the features retrofitted as part of a new GM customer satisfaction program. Previously, certain units of the 2022 GMC Canyon were under...
GM Files To Trademark Electra GS For Future Buick Electric Vehicles
GM has filed to trademark the Electra GS name, GM Authority has learned. Filed on October 4th, 2022 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97618863. The application carries a Goods and Services description of “Motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles.”. From...
2023 Corvette Gets New 70th Anniversary Edition Indoor Car Cover
The 2023 Corvette C8 looks awesome, and now, customers that want to keep it looking awesome for years to come can do exactly that with this new indoor car cover. Tagged with RPO code VRZ, this new accessory is officially dubbed the Premium Indoor Car Cover in Black with Embossed 70th Anniversary Logo. The car cover is available for both the 2023 Corvette C8 Stingray and 2023 Corvette C8 Z06 models, and is offered as an LPO-level / dealer-installed accessory. Note that the cover will not fit Corvette Z06 models with the optional Z07 Performance Package.
2011 And 2012 Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban Recalled For Airbag Inflator Rupture Risk
GM has issued a recall for certain examples of the 2011 through 2012 Chevy Tahoe and Chevy Suburban SUVs. Affected units may be equipped with a defective airbag inflator that could rupture when deploying the airbag, resulting in metal fragments entering the cabin. The problem: affected SUVs may be equipped...
Cadillac XT5 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In October 2022
In October 2022, a Cadillac XT5 discount offers $1,000 off 2022 XT5 models when purchasing, and $500 off when taking advantage of low-interest financing. Low-interest financing is also available on 2023 Cadillac XT5 models. Additionally, the luxury marque offers a competitive national lease for $469 per month for 39 months...
GM Canada Sales Up 28 Percent During Third Quarter 2022
GM Canada sales increased 28 percent to 62,075 units during the third quarter of 2022. Sales increased at Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands, while decreasing at Buick. “GM Canada’s results this quarter reflect sustained customer demand combined with improvements in vehicle production and dealer deliveries,” said Vice president, Sales, Service and Marketing of GM Canada, Sandor Piszar. “The team delivered impressive sales across our key products, including EVs, full-size SUVs, and full-size pickups. These results also demonstrate the full impact of Oshawa Assembly, which is building both light-duty and heavy-duty pickups across three shifts of production,” he added.
GM Files To Trademark Sidewinder For Electronic Vehicle Steering Control
GM has filed to trademark the Sidewinder name, GM Authority has learned. Filed on October 5th, 2022 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97620755. The application carries a Goods and Services description of “Electronic controllers for steering systems for motor land vehicles.”
We Go Hands-On With The 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Interior: Video
GM officially unveiled the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado in July, showing off a fresh third generation complete with a long list of changes and updates. As was the case for the second-gen pickup, the 2023 Chevy Colorado is once again offered in the off-road-ready ZR2 trim level, and now, we’re getting hands-on with the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 interior with the following exclusive video.
New Photos Show 2024 Silverado HD Work Truck’s Unique Fascia
Last month, GM revealed the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, which brings an updated exterior, an overhauled interior, powertrain improvements, as well as capability gains. However, Chevy only showed off the range-topping High Country trim during the truck’s big debut. Today, we’re bringing you a glimpse of what appears to be a 2024 Silverado HD in Work Truck (WT) trim.
Chevy Equinox Recalled For Loose Seat Height-Adjust Pivot Bolt
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of the 2022 Chevy Equinox and 2023 Chevy Equinox due to an issue related to the compact crossover’s seat height-adjust pivot bolt for the driver’s seat. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with power driver seats not equipped with the...
2023 GMC Sierra HD Regular Cab, Double Cab Production Under Constraint
The 2023 GMC Sierra HD introduces a handful of changes and updates, dropping in as the final model year before the arrival of the fully refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD. Now, GM Authority has learned that production of 2023 GMC Sierra HD Regular Cab and Double Cab body styles is under constraint.
Chevy Trailblazer Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Trailblazer discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Trailblazer and 2023 Trailblazer. Additionally, the Bow Tie brand offers a national lease for $239 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Trailblazer AWD LT, and $269 per month for 24 months on the 2023 Trailblazer AWD LT Preferred Equipment Group, for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
Watch The 2023 Corvette Z06 Race The Previous Three Generations: Video
The new 2023 Corvette Z06 is dripping with go-faster goodies and track-ready performance, enhancing the already formidable eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 with a new engine, aggressive aero, revised suspension, and much, much more. Now, we’re watching as the 2023 Corvette Z06 hits the track alongside the previous three generations of Z06 in the following brief video from Chevrolet.
GM Releases Fix For Inoperative Chevy Silverado Front Camera Module
GM has released a service update for certain units of some Silverado trucks, including the 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500, 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited and 2022 Chevy Silverado HD – over an issue related to the pickups’ Front Camera Module. The problem: units of the Chevy Silverado affected...
2023 Corvette Z06 Makes Public Debut In The Middle East
Almost a year after the 2023 Corvette Z06’s official introduction in the United States, General Motors has announced that the most radical C8 Corvette variant introduced to date has just made its public debut in the Middle East. The new 2023 Corvette Z06 made its first public appearance in...
Chevy Camaro Sales Gained Five Percent Segment Share In Q3 2022
Chevy Camaro sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Brazil during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Camaro deliveries totaled 7,922 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 52 percent compared to 5,203 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of...
LS-Powered Rear-Engined 1971 GMC Pickup Makes Over 1,000 HP: Video
These days, modifying a truck for performance is a relatively popular thing to do. That said, this 1971 GMC pickup takes things to the extreme, swapping in a twin-turbo V8 behind the cabin to make insane four-figure power. As featured in this brief video from Holley, this particular pickup is...
