Melissa McCarthy Shared a Rare Tribute to 'Gilmore Girls' & It's Giving Stars Hollow in Fall Vibes

By Alyssa K. Davis
 4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy is taking a walk down memory lane in Stars Hollow, and we’re feeling just as nostalgic as she is.

In celebration of Gilmore Girls’ 22nd anniversary, McCarthy shared a sweet tribute to her former co-stars and lifelong GG fans on her Instagram . The star, who played Sookie alongside Lauren Graham ‘s Lorelai, posted a photo of the two women on set two decades ago, arms tightly wrapped around each other, writing “Happy Stars Hollow season to all those who celebrate!! How was this 22 years ago?!”

The hilarious actress’s nostalgia trip didn’t end there — McCarthy shared another post , this time with a photo of herself, Graham, and actor Yanic Truesdale, who played the snarky but lovable bed and breakfast concierge, Michel.

In her caption, she wrote about a funny behind-the-scenes moment, sharing, “I remember someone (randomly) saying Yanic’s French accent was terrible — we laughed so hard — he had only spoken English for like 10 months. He had ONLY spoken French his entire life.” She added a laughable, “Also I had no idea I was this short?!”

And if you thought her Stars Hollow musings ended there, rejoice: McCarthy shared a final photo , this one of her and Graham at the beloved Luke’s Diner, with a loving shoutout to her on-screen bestie: “I have no idea how LG did all that dialog — she was amazing!!”

In very appropriate Gilmore Girls fashion, where McCarthy led, Truesdale followed by sharing his own nostalgic post in honor of the show’s anniversary. Alongside a screengrab of the three actors in character for a scene, Truesdale wrote, “Happy birthday Gilmore Girls! Has it been 22 years already?! What a treat that those two wonderful ladies have become friends for life!”

The three co-stars-turned-lifelon g -friends starred alongside one another for all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls , along with Alexis Bledel , Scott Patterson, Emily Bishop, and the late Edward Herrmann. Milo Ventimiglia and Jared Padalecki also had semi-regular roles on the cult classic TV series, both playing love interests of Bledel’s Rory.

The actors returned for the 2016 Gilmore Girls four-part revival on Netflix, with McCarthy making a last-minute return that she wasn’t previously sure she would be able to commit to.

She told People that year, “For the longest time it was just not going to work out schedule-wise. And once we decided is there any possible way, something fell out for me, something changed for them, and then we immediately nabbed it,” continuing, “I went back and visited about two weeks ago and saw the sets again and everybody on them. Oh my God, it was so sad. I got so sentimental.”

We’re right there with McCarthy in our happy-sad feelings as the cast members celebrate their 22nd anniversary — but we really wouldn’t have it any other way.

