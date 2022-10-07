Read full article on original website
To save California coasts, scientists turn to the humble oyster
There are no pearls growing on the oyster reefs in San Diego Bay, but scientists hope they will yield an even more valuable treasure: protection against coastal erosion wrought by rising sea levels. Currently, about 70 percent of the shoreline around San Diego Bay has some type of artificially contructed rock protection.
Marine Recruit, 18, Collapses, Dies During Camp Pendleton Training
An 18-year-old Marine recruit collapsed during training at Camp Pendleton and later died at the Marine Corps base hospital, officials said. Private First Class Javier F. Pong was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the hospital, USMC Capt. Joshua D. Collins said. While engaged in scheduled training,...
18-year-old Marine recruit dies after collapsing during training
SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old Marine recruit died last month after collapsing during training at Southern California’s Camp Pendleton, military officials said in a weekend statement. Pfc. Javier Pong “became unconscious and unresponsive” while “conducting scheduled training” on Sept. 27 at the base near San Diego, according to...
Actor James Lastovic and roommate Nevin Dizdari missing in Kauai
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegan and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor James Lastovic has been reported missing, along with his roommate, Nevin Dizdari. The two were on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii, and were set to return to Los Angeles, where they now live, on Monday. James...
World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
First woman to head San Ysidro Port of Entry discusses fentanyl crisis, plans for PedWest
SAN DIEGO — Born and raised in Barrio Logan, San Ysidro Port Director Mariza Marin has spent most of her 14-year career with customs and border protection. Marin recently earned a title that gives her jurisdiction over the issues surrounding Ped-East, the port of entry between her hometown and Tijuana. Making her responsible for dealing with who or what is crossing into our nation.
Stolen Aviation Fuel Truck Recovered | San Diego
10.10.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male stole a Fuel truck loaded with aviation fuel from the Gibbs/Montgomery Airfield in Kearney Mesa this morning. the keys were left in the truck. The truck was tracked to the right shoulder of the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle...
Carlsbad driver is one of the first in San Diego to own a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A Carlsbad driver is one of the first in the county to own the new Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck. It's one of Ford's most hyped cars since the Model T. When Griffin starts the truck, you can’t even feel it like most fuel powered trucks....
Plan for trolley connecting San Diego to Tijuana moves forward
SANDAG has selected plan for new trolley from San Diego to Tijuana to move forward with. It is one of 3 proposals to improve transportation in the county.
Storms rolling through parts of San Diego County
Storms are firing off across San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue in a westward direction into the evening hours.
South Bay birrieria taco shop named best in U.S.
SAN DIEGO — Another win for America's Finest City: Ed Fernandez Birrieria, A local taco shop in San Diego, has been rated the best taco shop in the nation. The taco shop that is best known for its delicious "birria tacos" is located in the Nester neighborhood of San Diego, and it's been open for nearly 17 years.
At least 419 Mpox cases reported in San Diego region
The California Department of Public Health on Friday provided an update on the state's Mpox outbreak, confirming a total of 419 reported cases in the San Diego region.
Family searching for missing U.S. Marine last seen in Point Loma
SAN DIEGO — The family of a missing veteran is asking for help locating her. Robyn Austin was last seen in the Point Loma area. The former marine suffers from mental illness and could be living on the streets. Austin, 32, served as a U.S. Marine at Camp Pendleton...
Caltrans to Host Job Fair in Old Town; Dozens Hired, Promoted Locally So Far
Caltrans District 11 will host an in-person hiring event in Old Town from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday to fill dozens of open positions. The jobs for the state Department of Transportation include equipment operators, highway and landscape maintenance workers, and maintenance service assistants. Those interested in working for...
San Diego teacher criticized for saying Hitler had 'strong leadership qualities' during class
The teacher reportedly told a student that while Hitler may have done some bad things, he also demonstrated strong leadership qualities.
One Bounty Hunter in the Wind, Two Others in San Diego Jails: State Officials
Three "bail fugitive recovery agents," better known as bounty hunters, are accused of a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an incident in San Diego County earlier this year, according to state officials. National City police, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, members of the San Diego...
San Diego County park ranked 2nd ‘most haunted’ RV campground
Outdoor adventurers looking for a scare this spooky season are in luck as a San Diego County park has been ranked the second most haunted RV campground in America, according to RV Trader.
Opinion: San Diego’s Housing Market Is Cooling, But Stay Calm — It’s Not 2008
Lately San Diego home buyers have become more cautious and sellers a tad impatient. The extraordinary and immediate demand for housing in 2020 and 2021 has cooled for numerous reasons. The increase in inflation certainly has impacted the market. According to Trading Economics, inflation peaked in July 2022 at 9.1%...
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted Over San Diego County Mountains
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
Treasures discovered in Balboa Park!
Many incredible treasures could be found by visitors to Balboa Park today. All anyone had to do is look about. Treasure could be discovered all weekend in Spanish Village Art Center. The Art Glass Guild’s Fall Patio Show filled tables with glittering riches. Paella was a tasty treasure served...
