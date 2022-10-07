ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

AFP

To save California coasts, scientists turn to the humble oyster

There are no pearls growing on the oyster reefs in San Diego Bay, but scientists hope they will yield an even more valuable treasure: protection against coastal erosion wrought by rising sea levels. Currently, about 70 percent of the shoreline around San Diego Bay has some type of artificially contructed rock protection.
NBC News

18-year-old Marine recruit dies after collapsing during training

SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old Marine recruit died last month after collapsing during training at Southern California’s Camp Pendleton, military officials said in a weekend statement. Pfc. Javier Pong “became unconscious and unresponsive” while “conducting scheduled training” on Sept. 27 at the base near San Diego, according to...
kusi.com

World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
CBS 8

First woman to head San Ysidro Port of Entry discusses fentanyl crisis, plans for PedWest

SAN DIEGO — Born and raised in Barrio Logan, San Ysidro Port Director Mariza Marin has spent most of her 14-year career with customs and border protection. Marin recently earned a title that gives her jurisdiction over the issues surrounding Ped-East, the port of entry between her hometown and Tijuana. Making her responsible for dealing with who or what is crossing into our nation.
onscene.tv

Stolen Aviation Fuel Truck Recovered | San Diego

10.10.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male stole a Fuel truck loaded with aviation fuel from the Gibbs/Montgomery Airfield in Kearney Mesa this morning. the keys were left in the truck. The truck was tracked to the right shoulder of the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle...
CBS 8

South Bay birrieria taco shop named best in U.S.

SAN DIEGO — Another win for America's Finest City: Ed Fernandez Birrieria, A local taco shop in San Diego, has been rated the best taco shop in the nation. The taco shop that is best known for its delicious "birria tacos" is located in the Nester neighborhood of San Diego, and it's been open for nearly 17 years.
NBC San Diego

Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted Over San Diego County Mountains

Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
coolsandiegosights.com

Treasures discovered in Balboa Park!

Many incredible treasures could be found by visitors to Balboa Park today. All anyone had to do is look about. Treasure could be discovered all weekend in Spanish Village Art Center. The Art Glass Guild’s Fall Patio Show filled tables with glittering riches. Paella was a tasty treasure served...
SAN DIEGO, CA

